No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rica's Keylor Navas Signs 2-Year Deal With Newell's Old Boys

Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas Signs 2-Year Deal With Newell’s Old Boys

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rican Goalkeeper Keylor Navas signs with Newell
(Photo by -STR / AFP)

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas was presented this Friday as a new signing for Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys. He revealed he spoke with star Lionel Messi, his former teammate at PSG, about joining the club where the Argentina captain emerged. Navas, 38, signed a two-year contract with the Rosario club. He appeared Friday with his family at the club facilities and has already trained, waiting to return to action after eight months. His last official match was in May for PSG, after which he became a free agent.

“I’m very well. During this time away from the field, I recharged my energy, removed some mental weight from certain situations we went through. I’m very clear that I’m in perfect condition to play,” Navas said. “I’m happy to be here. This is an important day for my career and life. I made the decision largely because of the president (Ignacio Astore). We had several conversations. The transparency and honesty with which he spoke to me left me very calm and confident to make this decision,” he added.

A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Navas acknowledged “I had some conversation with Leo [Messi]. He and his family have nice memories of Paris when we were teammates. We hold them in great appreciation.” The goalkeeper emphasized that “I knew about the club, its trajectory, the figures who passed through this great club, the legacy they left and the brilliant moments, because Newell’s is quite well-known worldwide.”

Navas was at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium Thursday night, where he watched from a box Newell’s defeat against Independiente Rivadavia (1-0) in the first round of the Apertura Tournament. “I come with humility, wanting to transmit everything I learned in my career. I’m available for whatever they need. The important thing isn’t that people talk about Keylor, but that they talk about the team doing well, going in the right direction. I’m just one more team member who has to earn their spot. And when that moment comes, take it seriously,” he concluded.

Popular Articles

Guatemalan Journalists Face Ongoing Judicial Persecution

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reported Wednesday that journalists in Guatemala continue working in a "hostile" environment due to ongoing "criminalization" cases driven by the...
Read more

Guatemala Fuego Volcano Spews Massive Ash Clouds and Rock Fragments

The Fuego volcano, located 35 km from Guatemala's capital, is registering launches of columns of gas, ash, and rocks, reported the institute of volcanology...
Read more

Costa Rica Grapples with Rural Gentrification and Property Prices

A recent National University (UNA) survey reveals that 86.8% of Costa Ricans believe foreign residents are appropriating coastal properties. The study found that 76.9%...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support