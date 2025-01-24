Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas Signs 2-Year Deal With Newell’s Old Boys

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas was presented this Friday as a new signing for Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys. He revealed he spoke with star Lionel Messi, his former teammate at PSG, about joining the club where the Argentina captain emerged. Navas, 38, signed a two-year contract with the Rosario club. He appeared Friday with his family at the club facilities and has already trained, waiting to return to action after eight months. His last official match was in May for PSG, after which he became a free agent.

“I’m very well. During this time away from the field, I recharged my energy, removed some mental weight from certain situations we went through. I’m very clear that I’m in perfect condition to play,” Navas said. “I’m happy to be here. This is an important day for my career and life. I made the decision largely because of the president (Ignacio Astore). We had several conversations. The transparency and honesty with which he spoke to me left me very calm and confident to make this decision,” he added.

A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Navas acknowledged “I had some conversation with Leo [Messi]. He and his family have nice memories of Paris when we were teammates. We hold them in great appreciation.” The goalkeeper emphasized that “I knew about the club, its trajectory, the figures who passed through this great club, the legacy they left and the brilliant moments, because Newell’s is quite well-known worldwide.”

Navas was at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium Thursday night, where he watched from a box Newell’s defeat against Independiente Rivadavia (1-0) in the first round of the Apertura Tournament. “I come with humility, wanting to transmit everything I learned in my career. I’m available for whatever they need. The important thing isn’t that people talk about Keylor, but that they talk about the team doing well, going in the right direction. I’m just one more team member who has to earn their spot. And when that moment comes, take it seriously,” he concluded.