No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaNicaragua’s Sandinista Commander Taken Into Custody

Nicaragua’s Sandinista Commander Taken Into Custody

AFP
By AFP
Sandinista representative Bayardo Arce
(Photo by Rodrigo ARANGUA / AFP)

Sandinista commander Bayardo Arce, economic adviser to President Daniel Ortega, was jailed on Thursday after the government announced it was investigating him for corruption, according to Nicaraguan media in exile.

Arce, 76, fell from grace during an internal purge within the circles of power. According to Nicaraguan opposition figures in exile, this purge is being led by Rosario Murillo, the powerful co-president and wife of Ortega, with his approval.

The Sandinista commander was arrested at dawn after “dozens of police officers forcibly entered” his residence in Managua, reported the digital newspaper Confidencial.

The outlet Divergentes, citing “police sources and people close” to Arce, added that he was detained after the raid on his home, where he had been under house arrest since Sunday.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR), controlled by the government, accused him on Thursday of “illegal property transactions and negotiations.” The PGR said it had launched “investigations into properties and companies linked to state interests,” without providing details.

According to the agency, Arce refused to explain or present documents regarding the property transactions. Ricardo Bonilla, the commander’s assistant, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly refusing to “give an account” of the matter.

Arce is the third member of the old guard of the former guerrilla Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN, in power) to be placed under house arrest. Henry Ruiz has been under house arrest since last March, and Humberto Ortega, former army chief and brother of the president, was also under house arrest when he died in September 2024.

Arce and Ortega were comrades in the armed struggle against dictator Anastasio Somoza, who was overthrown in 1979 with the triumph of the Sandinista revolution.

Ortega, 79, has remained in power since 2007 following re-elections widely questioned by the international community.

In recent months, he has been seen at public events having difficulty walking and looking pale—he suffers from lupus and kidney failure—leading opposition analysts to claim that Murillo is paving the way for succession.

Trending Now

Empty Stadiums and Inequality Mar Women’s Copa América

Nearly empty stadiums, players' criticism of the organization, and demands for equality in South American football have marked the 2025 Women's Copa América in...
Read more

Keylor Navas Joins Pumas After Controversial Exit from Newell’s

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas is officially the newest player for Pumas UNAM, but his move from Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys has been anything...
Read more

Costa Rica Surpasses 500 Homicides as Gang Violence Escalates

Costa Rica has officially surpassed 500 homicides so far this year, according to figures released Monday by the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). As of...
Read more

UN Denounces Guatemala Over ‘Inhuman’ Indigenous Evictions

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, called on the Guatemalan government on Friday to halt the “inhuman”...
Read more

Venezuelan Migrants Describe Hellish Stay in El Salvador Jail

Mervin Yamarte left Venezuela with his younger brother, hoping for a better life. But after a perilous jungle march, US detention, and long months in...
Read more

Massive Cocaine Seizure at Costa Rica’s Moín Terminal Targets UK

Costa Rican police intercepted 810 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment at the Moín Container Terminal in Limón headed for the United...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support