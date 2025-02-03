Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas Shines In Debut for Newell’s Old Boys

It was a historic day in Rosario, Argentina, as Costa Rica legend Keylor Navas made his debut with soccer club Newell’s Old Boys. As part of the third matchday of the Argentine First Division, Newell’s defeated Aldosivi 1-0 at home, securing their first win of the Torneo Apertura after losses to Independiente Rivadavia and Banfield. Navas was greeted with a standing ovation from the 38,000 fans at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium. All eyes were on the Costa Rican star as he made his way to the pitch for the first time since signing a one-year contract with the Rosario club in January 2025.

Match Highlights: Navas Proves His Class

Even though the Costa Rican star had been out of action for eight months, he proved his quality and skills were intact. Navas delivered critical saves, including a 70th-minute reflex stop against Aldosivi striker Matías Gigli, to maintain a clean sheet. Argentine sports daily Olé highlighted his leadership: “Navas organized the defense like a general, shouting instructions in Spanish—a language he’s been polishing since joining training camp. ”At the post-match press conference, the former Real Madrid and PSG goalkeeper expressed his joy: “I want to thank God; I am very happy to be back on the field. The fans’ energy reminded me why I fell in love with this sport.”

What’s Next for Navas and Newell’s?

The Argentinian press praised Navas’ debut, with TyC Sports calling it “a masterclass in composure.” The win lifts Newell’s from 15th to 12th in the 28-team league table ahead of their next match against Central Córdoba on Friday, February 7. Navas emphasized unity: “Soccer here is intense—we need our incredible fans to keep supporting us. This is just the beginning. ”Newell’s coach Mariano Soso added: “Keylor’s experience is invaluable. He’s already elevating the team’s mentality”.