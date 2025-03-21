Costa Rica Aligns with U.S. Under Trump Admin on China, 5G, and Security

Speculation has long surrounded the relationship between Costa Rica and the United States during former President Donald Trump’s administration, but officials say their partnership is not only intact but growing stronger. Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arnoldo André, emphasized the alignment between the two nations on critical issues during a recent visit from U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

“Costa Rica was recognized, congratulated, and praised by Senator Rubio for handling matters appropriately in line with the interests of the new U.S. administration,” André said in a statement. Rubio’s visit included discussions on migration, national and regional security, cybersecurity, and investment policies, particularly regarding China’s influence in the region.

André underscored Costa Rica’s status as a key U.S. ally, stating, “The United States considers Costa Rica a friendly nation and a strategic partner.” He added that the country foresees no negative fallout from the Trump administration and expects to maintain its role as a reliable regional partner, regardless of shifts in U.S. leadership.

On the economic front, Costa Rica is positioning itself as a semiconductor hub and a dependable link in the global supply chain. André highlighted the significance of foreign investment, noting that over 400 international companies operate in the country, with roughly 70% hailing from the United States.

A focal point of the talks was Costa Rica’s relationship with China, amid what André described as a “new Cold War” between the U.S. and China over influence in Latin America. He clarified that Costa Rica’s only finalized agreement with China is a loan for a highway project to the Caribbean port, signaling a cautious approach to Beijing’s regional presence.

Another significant development is Costa Rica’s 5G network policy. Approximately a year ago, the country adopted a regulation limiting telecommunications equipment suppliers to companies based in nations that are signatories to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime. This move effectively bars Chinese firms from participation—a decision André said aligns with Trump’s efforts to curb major Chinese investments in the region and has been well-received by the new U.S. administration.

As Costa Rica navigates its international relationships, André’s remarks reflect a deliberate strategy to deepen ties with the United States while balancing economic ambitions and regional dynamics.