Judicial Corruption Exposed in Costa Rica’s Latest Drug Bust

Costa Rican authorities took down a cocaine smuggling operation Tuesday that moved drugs from South America to the United States, with a judicial worker caught in the mix. Police arrested about ten people, including the group’s leader, his family, a traffic officer, and the judicial employee. They faced charges of tipping off the group about police moves and probes.

The network picked up cocaine shipments from Panama and shipped them out from Costa Rica to spots in the northern hemisphere, according to Randall Zúñiga, head of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). Raids hit areas like Pérez Zeledón, San Isidro el Viejo, Puerto Jiménez, and Buenos Aires. The boss, a Panamanian who became a Costa Rican citizen, got nabbed along with his wife and one son.

This group washed their cash through sales of cattle, horses, and high-end cars, plus other ventures. Zúñiga said they cleaned close to two million dollars tied up in assets.

Costa Rica deals with growing pressure from Colombian and Mexican cartels. These groups have slipped into the court system to turn the country into a key stop for drug loads. This latest bust fits a pattern of takedowns showing how deep the problem runs.

Just last month, on June 23, police held a former security minister and an ex-judge on drug trafficking counts after a big probe. That case linked to wider corruption in high places. Then, on July 11, U.S. officials charged a former top Costa Rican figure with federal drug crimes. He’s set for extradition from the Eastern District of Texas.

Earlier in June, another operation shut down a route sending cocaine to Europe. Traffickers hid over five tons in frozen yucca packs from Limón ports. Costa Rican forces worked with Europol, grabbing loads in Belgium too. That haul showed how groups shift tactics to dodge checks.

On July 18, agents broke up a different crew that used 200 lottery stands to launder funds. The raid left two dead and eight in custody after 24 searches.

These actions highlight Costa Rica’s role as a transit point for drugs headed north and across the Atlantic. This Tuesday’s arrests add to efforts against cartels burrowing in. With insiders like judges and cops involved, trust in systems takes a hit. Officials say more operations will follow to stem the flow.