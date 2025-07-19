Costa Rican Lottery Official Investigated in Money Laundering Case

Another money laundering case has shaken Costa Rica. Following a series of raids that dismantled a laundering network operating through legal and illegal lottery sales, the Social Protection Board (Junta de Protección Social, JPS) confirmed that one of its officials is under investigation. The JPS also warned about connections between clandestine lotteries and organized crime. Several bank employees are also implicated.

The operation, carried out Thursday by the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), included 24 simultaneous raids across various regions, particularly in the north. Authorities arrested eight individuals and summoned ten others, among them public officials, for questioning. The network reportedly ran at least 80 lottery sales points used to launder money from other criminal activities.

“The Social Protection Board remains in active collaboration with the competent authorities,” the institution said in an official statement. It also noted that many illegal lotteries are tied to organized crime, posing a threat to public safety and diverting funds meant for social programs.

Authorities identified Edgar Mora Durán as the alleged leader of the network. He is said to have laundered more than CRC 1,000 million ($1.9 million) in two years, using a network of businesses including a liquor store, a bookstore, a construction company, and luxury car dealerships. His mother, wife, daughter, uncle, sister-in-law, accountant, and an IT specialist who allegedly developed the online lottery system are all among those detained or sought by authorities.

In response, the JPS has urged lawmakers to expedite the approval of legislation that would strengthen its regulatory powers over gaming, a move the agency says would help dismantle illicit networks and ensure the proper use of lottery revenues.

The investigation also led to the seizure of significant assets, including 71 vehicles (worth CRC 740 million/USD 1.4 million) and 74 properties (valued at CRC 650 million/$1.2 million), all allegedly acquired with laundered funds.

Tragically, one of the raids ended in violence. In Guatuso, an armed man, preliminarily identified as Manfred, fired at officers and was fatally shot. Another individual was injured. Reports indicate the deceased was traveling with one of the main suspects. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities analyze seized documents and assets. More arrests have not been ruled out.