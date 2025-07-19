No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsCrimeCosta Rican Lottery Official Investigated in Money Laundering Case

Costa Rican Lottery Official Investigated in Money Laundering Case

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Lottery
Alberto Font/The Tico Times

Another money laundering case has shaken Costa Rica. Following a series of raids that dismantled a laundering network operating through legal and illegal lottery sales, the Social Protection Board (Junta de Protección Social, JPS) confirmed that one of its officials is under investigation. The JPS also warned about connections between clandestine lotteries and organized crime. Several bank employees are also implicated.

The operation, carried out Thursday by the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), included 24 simultaneous raids across various regions, particularly in the north. Authorities arrested eight individuals and summoned ten others, among them public officials, for questioning. The network reportedly ran at least 80 lottery sales points used to launder money from other criminal activities.

“The Social Protection Board remains in active collaboration with the competent authorities,” the institution said in an official statement. It also noted that many illegal lotteries are tied to organized crime, posing a threat to public safety and diverting funds meant for social programs.

Authorities identified Edgar Mora Durán as the alleged leader of the network. He is said to have laundered more than CRC 1,000 million ($1.9 million) in two years, using a network of businesses including a liquor store, a bookstore, a construction company, and luxury car dealerships. His mother, wife, daughter, uncle, sister-in-law, accountant, and an IT specialist who allegedly developed the online lottery system are all among those detained or sought by authorities.

In response, the JPS has urged lawmakers to expedite the approval of legislation that would strengthen its regulatory powers over gaming, a move the agency says would help dismantle illicit networks and ensure the proper use of lottery revenues.

The investigation also led to the seizure of significant assets, including 71 vehicles (worth CRC 740 million/USD 1.4 million) and 74 properties (valued at CRC 650 million/$1.2 million), all allegedly acquired with laundered funds.

Tragically, one of the raids ended in violence. In Guatuso, an armed man, preliminarily identified as Manfred, fired at officers and was fatally shot. Another individual was injured. Reports indicate the deceased was traveling with one of the main suspects. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities analyze seized documents and assets. More arrests have not been ruled out.

Trending Now

El Salvador Sees Big Gains from Bitcoin Price Surge

El Salvador has gained $443 million from the rise in Bitcoin's value, a cryptocurrency the country began acquiring nearly four years ago under the...
Read more

Costa Rica Rescues Endangered Amphibians and Turtles in Store Bust

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), through its Specialized Section Against Environmental Crimes, carried out an operation at a store in Vázquez de Coronado, San...
Read more

Canadian Tourism to Costa Rica Drops Amid Rising Crime Concerns

Canadian visits to Costa Rica have started to drop in 2025, with crime playing a big part in the shift. Data from the Costa...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Olympic Hero Claudia Poll Alleges Abuse by Famed Swim Coach

Claudia Poll, Costa Rica's only Olympic gold medalist, and two other former swimmers from the country, alleged on Monday that they suffered psychological, physical,...
Read more

Quiet Force, Loud Legacy: Jannik Sinner Beats Alcaraz for First Wimbledon Title

Jannik Sinner is the quiet man of tennis who has become a big noise, burnishing his legacy on Sunday by winning his first Wimbledon...
Read more

Panama’s Colonial Trade Route Named UNESCO World Heritage Site

The colonial route of Panama, used for centuries to transport the riches of the Americas on mules and boats and considered a forerunner of...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support