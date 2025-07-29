Costa Rica’s PPSO Backs Laura Fernández to Continue Rodrigo Chaves’s Agenda

Former Minister of Economy Francisco Gamboa and attorney Douglas Soto will join Laura Fernández for the 2026 elections, representing the Sovereign People’s Party (PPSO), chosen as the new political party to continue President Rodrigo Chaves’ work.

The announcement was made Monday morning at the party’s headquarters in Barrio Escalante, San José, where Fernández also officially registered her intent to run for president. With the registration deadline set for later that day, Fernández remained the sole official contender for the PPSO candidacy.

In a pre-recorded video shown at the event, Congresswoman Pilar Cisneros—currently leading the party’s campaign—voiced her support for Fernández. Fernández previously served as Minister of Planning and Minister of the Presidency under the current administration.

Framing her candidacy as a continuation of President Rodrigo Chaves’s policies, Fernández promised to carry forward his legacy. “We will take the legacy of President Chaves and Congresswoman Cisneros into a third republic with 40 deputies,” she stated.

Francisco Gamboa, who stepped down as Economy Minister in January, will seek the first vice presidency. He currently serves as party secretary for the PPSO’s 2026 campaign. At the event, Gamboa touted the economic achievements of the current administration and reiterated the party’s call for a legislative majority.

“The change will continue. We will not stop, and we will not go backward,” he said.

Douglas Soto, a former member of the Social Christian Unity Party (PUSC), will be the party’s candidate for second vice president. Although he previously explored a presidential run under the PUSC banner, Soto ultimately did not submit his name. On Monday, he presented himself as a no-nonsense reformer.

“I’m not a politician, but I like things to be in order. Putting things in order means making the brave decisions the country needs,” he told supporters. PPSO president Mayuli Ortega opened the event by reaffirming the party’s principles. “Our party was born to serve, not to serve itself,” she said.

mong the attendees were several political figures who have aligned themselves with the ruling party, including Gabriela Jiménez, mayor of San Ramón, and Ana Matarrita, mayor of Limón. Both left the traditional party PUSC to back the movement supporting Rodrigo Chaves.

Matarrita said she traveled to San José using personal funds and vacation time to attend the event, adding that Fernández would carry on the administration’s legacy.

Former Education Minister Anna Katharina Müller was also present. Having resigned in January along with other officials pursuing political ambitions, Müller confirmed that efforts are underway to strengthen Fernández’s campaign.