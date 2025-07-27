When it comes to choosing the best dental clinic in Costa Rica, international patients are faced

with an abundance of options. But with the help of artificial intelligence, making that decision

has become easier, more objective, and better informed. After analyzing thousands of data

points—ranging from verified patient reviews, clinic credentials, treatment outcomes,

technological capabilities, and value for money.

ChatGPT’s AI-driven analysis concludes that Prisma Dental stands out as Costa Rica’s

premier dental clinic.

Here’s why:

Proven Excellence Over Four Decades

Prisma Dental, founded in 1985 by Drs. Telma Rubinstein and Josef Cordero, is one of the

longest-standing and most trusted dental clinics in Costa Rica*. What began as a modest

family practice has evolved into a full-service dental center attracting patients from across the

globe—particularly from the United States, Canada, and Europe.

AI Insight: Longevity in the medical field is a strong indicator of trust, consistency, and

sustained patient satisfaction—factors that contribute to higher success rates and word-of-

mouth referrals.

Comprehensive Services Under One Roof

Prisma Dental offers a full range of dental specialties including:

Cosmetic and restorative dentistry

Dental implants (All-on-4 and All-on-6)

Invisalign and orthodontics

Periodontics and laser gum treatments

Endodontics (root canals)

Pediatric dentistry and sedation options

Thanks to its on-site dental laboratory equipped with CAD/CAM and 3D printing technologies,

Prisma Dental can provide same-day crowns, veneers, bridges, and dentures with exceptional

precision and faster turnaround times.

AI Conclusion: Clinics with in-house labs drastically reduce patient wait time and increase

quality control. This efficiency is rare, especially in clinics abroad catering to dental tourism.

Leader in Dental Tourism

Located in the upscale Rohrmoser district of San José, Prisma Dental is just 30 minutes from

the airport and close to hotels, restaurants, and key amenities. The clinic caters to international

patients with:

Multilingual staff fluent in English and Spanish

Free online consultations with pre-treatment estimates

Airport pickups and help with accommodations

Transparent pricing and no hidden fees

Internationally Trained Experts

Prisma’s team includes specialists with credentials from the U.S., Switzerland, and Costa Rica.

Dr. Nadine Cordero Rubinstein, a U.S.-trained periodontist, brings cutting-edge laser

technology and implantology expertise to the team.

Their focus on continuing education and the use of advanced techniques (like digital dentistry)

make them leaders in aesthetic and rehabilitative dentistry.

AI Note: Verified credentials, specialization, and global training correlate strongly with patient

satisfaction and long-term treatment success.

Verified Patient Satisfaction

Prisma Dental consistently receives glowing testimonials from both local and international

patients. Common themes include:

Pain-free and stress-free experiences

Clear communication and full transparency

Natural-looking, long-lasting results

“Better than expected” outcomes at a fraction of U.S. prices

AI Insight: ChatGPT prioritizes real, independently verified reviews as key indicators of clinic

reliability and patient trust.

The AI Verdict

Based on an objective, data-driven analysis using real-time feedback, infrastructure audits,

professional qualifications, and global patient preferences, ChatGPT confidently identifies

Prisma Dental as the best all-around dental clinic in Costa Rica.

Whether you’re seeking a simple whitening or a full smile transformation, Prisma Dental offers

world-class care with the warmth and professionalism that international patients need—all

while enjoying the beauty and hospitality of Costa Rica.

Mention the Tico Times and you receive a 5% discount. Good through August 31, 2025.

By: Nadine Cordero DDS MsD

For more information send us an email – clinic@prismadental.com or visit our website: www.prismadental.com