Costa Rica Seeks New Air Routes Amid Decline in European Tourism

Flights to Costa Rica

Costa Rica is working to increase the number of international flights entering the country, as it faces a concerning drop in tourist arrivals.  The Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) is currently negotiating new air routes with key destinations in Europe and South America. Among the potential new connections are Rome, Lisbon, and Copenhagen.

These efforts respond to a significant decline in visitation from major European markets, including Germany, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom, countries that were previously among Costa Rica’s strongest sources of tourists. In the first half of 2025, air arrivals dropped by 2.8% compared to the same period in 2024.

In South America, Costa Rica launched an ambitious promotional strategy in Colombia to position itself as a leading tourist destination.

ICT’s South American markets coordinator, Heylin James, stated that the goal is to consolidate Costa Rica as a sustainable, diverse and accessible destination. Colombia is the third South American country that sends more tourists to Costa Rica, after Brazil and Argentina.

Recently, Canadian airline Porter Airlines announced it would be starting operations in Costa Rica in December, with direct flights from Toronto and Ottawa. The Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport will welcome the flights, and it will be the first time that Costa Rica connects directly with the city of Ottawa.

This downturn has raised alarms in the tourism sector, as international tourism accounts for up to 8% of Costa Rica’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The industry plays a vital role in rural employment and supports other sectors such as transportation, commerce, and entertainment.

Although the ICT projects a 1.7% increase in visitation in the second half of 2025, industry experts remain skeptical. The remaining months include four in the low season, making it unlikely the country will recover the revenue already lost.

The business sector has pointed to the unfavorable dollar exchange rate as an aggravating factor, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are less equipped to handle such financial pressure.

Meanwhile, the global tourism trend is headed in the opposite direction. According to the World Tourism Barometer (UNWTO), more than 300 million international air travelers were recorded in the first quarter of 2025, a 5% increase from the previous year.

Costa Rica, however, has not shared in this global rebound. Instead, it faces a tourism crisis that threatens thousands of jobs and livelihoods, especially in rural communities.

