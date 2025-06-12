Canada’s Porter Airlines to Launch Direct Costa Rica Flights

Porter Airlines is gearing up to connect Canada with Costa Rica, following approval from the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) to operate direct international flights. The decision also greenlights service to Jamaica and the United Kingdom, marking a big step in the airline’s expansion plans. This move ends Porter’s reliance on codeshare agreements for these routes, allowing the Toronto-based carrier to fly its own aircraft to these high-demand destinations.

The new routes will be served by Porter’s modern Embraer E195-E2 jets, which seat 132 passengers in a no-middle-seat, all-economy configuration. With a range of 4,665 kilometers, these aircraft are ideal for Caribbean and transatlantic flights from Porter’s hubs in Toronto (Pearson and Billy Bishop), Ottawa, and Montreal.

The jets offer free high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, and premium snacks, setting Porter apart from budget competitors. “These amenities make the E195-E2 a game-changer for travelers seeking comfort on longer routes,” noted aviation outlet Aviacionline.

While Porter has not yet confirmed specific cities, launch dates, or flight schedules, the CTA’s approval is a key milestone. Previously, since March 2023, Porter could only serve these markets through partnerships. Now, the airline can control its branding and operations, tapping directly into lucrative tourism markets.

Despite recent advisories, Costa Rica is a top destination for Canadians, with 273,000 air arrivals in 2024, making Canada the country’s second-largest tourism market. William Rodríguez López, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism, emphasized the importance of this market: “We’re aiming for a 5% increase in Canadian visitors this year, and new direct flights will help us get there.” The timing aligns with Costa Rica’s push to attract more tourists during the peak winter season, when Canadians go to our beaches, rainforests, and eco-lodges.

Porter’s expansion reflects its shift from a regional carrier, once reliant on De Havilland Dash 8-400 turboprops, to a player in longer-haul markets. The E195-E2’s fuel efficiency and extended range enable Porter to compete with larger carriers like Air Canada, especially on routes to sunny destinations. Industry observers, as reported by Travel and Tour World, see this as a boost for economic ties and tourism between Canada and Costa Rica.