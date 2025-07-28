Honduras Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rise in Respiratory Illnesses

Honduran health officials have reinstated a nationwide mask mandate following a spike in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, flu, and a fast-spreading Omicron subvariant known as XFG. The new rules were announced last week as case numbers climbed steadily.

Under updated guidelines, masks are now required in all hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities. Authorities also recommend wearing masks in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

In response to the rise in infections, many government employees have shifted to working remotely. Schools in major cities, including Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula, have temporarily moved classes online to help limit the spread.

Honduras has reported more than 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far in 2025, with the sharpest increases in recent weeks. The XFG subvariant accounts for roughly a third of current infections. Positivity rates have climbed to around 7% in Tegucigalpa and over 6% in San Pedro Sula, based on hospital data.

While only a small number of COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded this year, broader respiratory illnesses have led to over 200 fatalities, prompting swift action. Health authorities have issued a national alert and are urging residents to get up to date on both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, practice regular hand hygiene, and stay home if experiencing symptoms such as cough or fever.

Officials say the new restrictions are temporary and will be reassessed based on trends in the coming weeks. Since the announcement, demand for masks and hand sanitizer has surged, with some retailers raising prices.

Residents in lower-income areas have expressed concern about access to supplies, recalling shortages during the early days of the pandemic. Lawmakers have called for monitoring and enforcement to prevent price gouging.

Honduras has already surpassed last year’s total infection count, and the new subvariant continues to spread rapidly. Business leaders are asking for clearer guidance and contingency plans if restrictions extend beyond August.

Government leaders have backed the measures for now, emphasizing public health priorities. Local news outlets are tracking daily hospital admissions to maintain transparency, and mask use is becoming more visible again in cities as the public adjusts.

For the latest updates, visit the Health Ministry website.