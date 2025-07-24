No menu items!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Vacation in Costa Rica with Baby

Megan Kelly
Image from Social Media

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly touched down in Costa Rica for a family getaway with their three-month-old daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker. Photographers caught the pair at Liberia Airport on July 22, marking their first trip together since the baby’s birth in March. Fox held the infant close, dressed in a gray hoodie and sweatpants, while Kelly followed in a black shirt and pants. They kept a low profile, shielding the baby’s face from cameras.

The couple’s relationship has seen ups and downs. They split late last year amid rumors of infidelity, but Fox announced her pregnancy shortly after. Kelly shared the baby’s arrival on social media in March, calling her Saga Blade. This vacation shows they prioritize co-parenting, even after ending their engagement. Sources say they remain on good terms for the child’s sake.

Costa Rica holds meaning for them. Back in 2021, Fox described a trip there where they tried ayahuasca, calling it a transformative experience. Now, they return with their daughter, perhaps seeking relaxation in the country’s beaches and rainforests. Local reports suggest they stay at a private lodge, focusing on family time away from Hollywood’s glare.

Fox, known for roles in Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, shares three sons—Noah, Bodhi, and Journey—with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. This is her first child with Kelly, who has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship. Fans speculate if the trip hints at reconciliation, but insiders stress it’s about bonding with the baby.

The family plans to enjoy the area’s natural spots. Liberia Airport serves as a gateway to Guanacaste’s resorts, known for eco-tourism and wildlife. With Saga just under four months old, the parents likely chose a calm setting for her first international adventure.

This outing follows Kelly’s recent music releases and Fox’s poetry book. Both navigate public life while protecting their privacy, especially around the newborn. Photos show them united, carrying luggage and heading to a waiting vehicle.

Latest News from Costa Rica

