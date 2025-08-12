No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaIMF Forecasts Costa Rica to Outpace Most Central American Economies

IMF Forecasts Costa Rica to Outpace Most Central American Economies

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Economic Growth

Costa Rica is projected to experience solid economic growth in 2025, with forecasts pointing to a moderate slowdown but still strong performance compared to many regional peers. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Costa Rica’s GDP growth is expected to be around 3.4% to 3.5% this year, supported by robust fundamentals, sound policies, and a diverse economic base.

This anticipated growth rate marks a slight moderation from the higher rates seen in recent years, where Costa Rica averaged over 5% growth annually since 2021. The slowdown reflects global and regional headwinds, including weaker external demand, tighter global financial conditions, and increased policy uncertainty.

Despite these challenges, the country’s strategic location, strong export sectors, particularly in technology and business services, and economic diversification are expected to sustain continued growth momentum.

Costa Rica’s fiscal situation has improved, with public debt declining steadily below 60% of GDP and ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts. Inflation is forecast to moderate and align with the Central Bank’s target near 3% by 2026. Our country has also secured a $1.5 billion flexible credit line from the IMF, providing a buffer against external shocks, underlining strong policy frameworks and economic resilience.

Key sectors driving growth include financial services, agriculture, construction, and the service sector, notably high-value industries like technology, business process outsourcing, and tourism. Free trade zones remain vital, attracting foreign investment and supporting export growth.

While growth is expected to be positive, risks remain on the downside from external pressures such as US economic slowdown, tariff impacts, and global uncertainties. Nevertheless, Costa Rica stands out in Central America for its strong economic fundamentals and steady policy progress, positioning it well to maintain its role as a leading regional economy in 2025.

This growth forecast contrasts with some of our neighboring countries facing more significant economic challenges, highlighting Costa Rica’s relative stability and resilience in a complex global environment.

Of course, our country faces ongoing challenges, including managing public spending and expanding opportunities for broad-based economic participation, but its outlook for 2025 remains generally optimistic and more favorable than other Central American nations.

Trending Now

IKEA Plans To Open First Store in Costa Rica

IKEA plans to open its first store in Costa Rica after signing a franchise agreement with Sarton Group. The deal announced today gives Sarton...
Read more

U.S. Tariffs Threaten to Deepen Costa Rica’s Tourism Slump

The outlook for Costa Rica’s tourism sector is extremely uncertain, with the industry already hit by a decline in international arrivals due to multiple...
Read more

Costa Rica Faces Collapse of Its Waste Management System

Costa Rica is facing a solid waste crisis. The country generates more than 4,000 tons of solid waste each day, an estimated 80% of...
Read more

US Doubles Bounty to $50 Million on Venezuela’s Maduro

The Trump administration stepped up pressure on Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro today by offering a $50 million reward for tips that lead to his capture....
Read more

Costa Rica Battles Rising Cyberbanking Fraud and AI-Powered Scams

Cybercrime is a serious problem in Costa Rica. The number of victims is rapidly growing and so are the different techniques used by criminals...
Read more

Costa Rica Hosts Global Research on Sharks and Pollution

Bahía Santa Elena is one of the best-preserved marine areas in the Costa Rica, renowned for its biological richness, scenic beauty, and ecological importance....
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support