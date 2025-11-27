The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) reported that Route 32 in Zurquí has reopened. This vital road, the main connection between the Central Valley and the Caribbean province of Limón, was closed earlier this morning after a landslide brought debris, branches, and rocks onto the roadway.

Authorities urged drivers to exercise caution, warning that additional rain in the coming hours could trigger further instability. Freight carriers described the ongoing closures of Route 32 as highly harmful, citing the significant impact on logistics for the productive sector and on companies’ finances. The National Chamber of Freight Carriers (CANATRAC) noted that every rainy season brings the same scenario: landslides and roadblocks that increase operating costs and reduce the country’s competitiveness.

“Of course, there is concern that these types of issues will continue to arise as the year closes, further complicating logistics operations that are already complex at the end and beginning of the year,” said Francisco Quirós, executive director of CANATRAC.

Freight carriers estimate that losses due to this year’s closures amount to around US $4 million, negatively affecting export–import schedules and increasing storage and transportation costs. Tourism sector losses, previously estimated at around ₡1 billion (about US $2.0 million), have also added pressure to an already struggling industry.

Although alternate routes are available, they are often longer, more congested, or unsuitable for large trucks. This results in accidents, delays, and higher costs for import and export companies. For the tourism sector, the unpredictable nature of closures discourages travel to Limón and the Caribbean, affecting visitation and related services.

The government has announced that it will intervene on the road during the summer. MOPT and the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) have identified the most critical zones for stabilization work, including slope reinforcement, drainage improvements, and vegetation management. Another proposal under review would duplicate part of the highway, potentially adding a new tunnel next to the existing Zurquí route.

Businesses and daily users who rely on Route 32 hope these measures will offer a long-term solution. In the meantime, uncertainty continues: closures remain unpredictable, and even short stoppages can significantly affect the economy, freight operations, and tourism.

Travelers are urged to remain vigilant and drive with caution. Authorities have indicated that depending on weather conditions, the road could be closed again.