A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit off Costa Rica’s Pacific coast on Saturday afternoon, according to Oviscori. The tremor occurred at 12:41 p.m. local time, centered at 8.76 degrees north latitude and 84.19 degrees west longitude, about 81 kilometers southwest of San Isidro in Puntarenas province. It struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Residents in the Central Pacific and Central Valley areas felt the shake, but authorities reported no injuries or property damage. The National Seismological Network noted the event as part of ongoing activity in the region, where the Cocos Plate subducts under the Caribbean Plate.

This quake follows a pattern of moderate seismic events in Costa Rica this month, with over 400 tremors recorded near similar epicenters. Officials from the National Emergency Commission urged people to stay prepared, reviewing emergency plans and securing homes against potential aftershocks.

Here in Costa Rica, we experience frequent earthquakes due to our position along the tectonic boundaries. The last significant event in the area was a 6.2-magnitude quake in 2023, which caused minor disruptions but no major harm. Experts say such activity serves as a reminder for our communities to maintain vigilance. The government continues to monitor through local and international networks to provide timely alerts.

