No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsEnvironment and WildlifeModerate Quake Off Puntarenas Coast Shakes Central Costa Rica

Moderate Quake Off Puntarenas Coast Shakes Central Costa Rica

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Earthquake Puntarenas

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit off Costa Rica’s Pacific coast on Saturday afternoon, according to Oviscori. The tremor occurred at 12:41 p.m. local time, centered at 8.76 degrees north latitude and 84.19 degrees west longitude, about 81 kilometers southwest of San Isidro in Puntarenas province. It struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Residents in the Central Pacific and Central Valley areas felt the shake, but authorities reported no injuries or property damage. The National Seismological Network noted the event as part of ongoing activity in the region, where the Cocos Plate subducts under the Caribbean Plate.

This quake follows a pattern of moderate seismic events in Costa Rica this month, with over 400 tremors recorded near similar epicenters. Officials from the National Emergency Commission urged people to stay prepared, reviewing emergency plans and securing homes against potential aftershocks.

Here in Costa Rica, we experience frequent earthquakes due to our position along the tectonic boundaries. The last significant event in the area was a 6.2-magnitude quake in 2023, which caused minor disruptions but no major harm. Experts say such activity serves as a reminder for our communities to maintain vigilance. The government continues to monitor through local and international networks to provide timely alerts.

For those Spanish speakers among us, here is Oviscori’s report:

Trending Now

Costa Rica Excluded as Deportation Option for Salvadoran Migrant

A senior official from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement testified in a federal court hearing that Costa Rica stands off-limits for deporting Kilmar Abrego...
Read more

Former Costa Rican Presidents Defend Democratic Institutions

Eight former presidents of Costa Rica issued a joint statement on Thursday defending our country's democratic institutions, particularly the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), against...
Read more

US Supreme Court to Review Border Policy for Asylum Seekers

The Supreme Court of the United States agreed on Monday to examine whether federal authorities can turn away asylum seekers before they cross the...
Read more

Costa Rica Makes History With Film in Two Oscar Categories

Costa Rica has entered a new chapter in its film industry by submitting a single documentary for consideration in two major Academy Award categories....
Read more

US Military’s 20th Strike on Drug Boat in Caribbean Claims Four Lives

US military forces carried out their 20th strike against a boat suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea, resulting in four deaths, according...
Read more

Costa Rica Football Federation Dismisses Coach Miguel Herrera

The Costa Rican Football Federation has ended its partnership with Mexican coach Miguel "El Piojo" Herrera after the national team missed out on the...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica