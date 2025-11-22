Costa Rica’s tourism industry faces a sharp downturn, with roughly 22,000 jobs lost in the past year. This drop hits hard in coastal and rural areas, where hotels and service businesses report fewer visitors and forced layoffs. The sector, a key part of the national economy, now raises questions about broader financial stability.

Data from the third quarter of 2025 shows employment in tourism fell from 189,093 people in 2024 to 166,923. This marks a loss of 22,170 positions. Tourist arrivals also declined by 1.8 percent through October compared to the previous year. From January to July alone, the country saw 50,000 fewer international visitors.

Hotels point to several factors behind the slump. Reduced spending by foreigners totals $71 million less in the first half of 2025 than in 2024. A stronger colon against the dollar squeezes profits for businesses that rely on income in foreign currency. Some operators report a 20 percent drop in tourism-related work in places like Quepos and Nosara since late 2024.

The impact spreads beyond numbers. Communities in Guanacaste and the Central Pacific depend on visitors for steady income. Local guides, restaurant staff, and transport workers feel the pinch first. One hotel association notes that bookings for 2025 lag behind expectations, prompting warnings of more cuts if trends continue.

Security concerns add to the strain. Rising crime in some tourist spots deters travelers, especially from the United States, which sends the most visitors. While European arrivals hold steady or even rise slightly, the overall dip from North America hurts. In February 2025, air arrivals totaled 270,810, down seven percent from the year before.

Government and industry leaders call for action. Proposals include better roads, stronger safety measures, and marketing to attract new routes and small businesses. Tourism supports more than 200,000 jobs nationwide, many in remote areas with few other options. Without recovery, these regions risk deeper poverty and migration to cities.

Analysts tie the crisis to global shifts. High travel costs post-pandemic and competition from other destinations play roles. Yet local issues like exchange rates and infrastructure gaps make matters worse. Business groups estimate arrivals could fall 15 to 20 percent by year’s end if unchecked.

Workers share stories of hardship. In Manuel Antonio, resorts that once bustled now operate with skeleton crews. A boutique hotel owner reports cutting staff by half, leaving families without steady pay. Similar tales emerge from La Fortuna and Monteverde, where adventure tours see empty slots.

Our government tracks these changes closely. Officials aim to boost promotion and ease regulations for new investments. Partnerships with airlines seek to add flights from key markets. Still, recovery demands quick steps to rebuild confidence among travelers.

This setback tests Costa Rica’s model of eco-tourism and adventure. Our country built its reputation on its natural beauty and hospitality. Now, leaders work to protect that edge amid tough times. As the high season approaches, eyes turn to whether visitor numbers rebound or the slump deepens.