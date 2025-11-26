Drivers on Costa Rica’s busy General Cañas Highway face temporary full closures over three nights starting this Friday as crews install beams for a new overpass tied to a major development in Heredia. The Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) confirmed the shutdowns will run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on November 28, 29, and 30. Officials say the measures allow safe use of heavy equipment to lift and position structural elements for the bridge, part of the Savia project near the National Convention Center in Barreal de Heredia.



Traffic police will manage the site, with detours in place to keep vehicles moving. For those heading to Alajuela, the route diverts left at the Barreal intersection right after the Alfredo González Flores bridge, known as La Platina. Travelers then follow the Barreal-La Aurora path to Real Cariari before rejoining Route 1.

In the San José direction, drivers exit at the Belén ramp, turn left at the lights toward Real Cariari, and proceed along the Barreal-La Aurora radial to the Aeronautical Training Institute intersection. A right turn there leads past the Castella Conservatory and back onto the highway.

MOPT chose overnight hours to limit disruption, given lighter traffic volumes. Authorities advise planning trips in advance, especially for airport runs or late-night commutes, and to follow signage and officers on site. The closures stem from progress on Savia, an 80-hectare mixed-use venture with over $25 million invested. Split across two plots—22 hectares north of the highway next to the convention center and 58 hectares south—the areas connect via a 130-meter bridge for cars, walkers, and bikes.

Savia Norte focuses on homes, shops, offices, and leisure spots, while Savia Sur operates as a free trade zone under Portafolio Inmobiliario. Plans include 20 hectares of green areas and 3,500 square meters of public parks to promote sustainable growth in the region.

Developers highlight the project’s role in easing congestion and boosting connectivity in Heredia, a key hub for business and events. The overpass aims to improve access between the zones without halting highway flow long-term. Local residents and commuters have mixed reactions. Some welcome the upgrades for future convenience, while others brace for short-term hassles. MOPT urges patience and suggests apps or radio updates for real-time alerts.

Once complete, the bridge should streamline movement in this growing area, supporting economic activity around the convention center. Work continues with minimal daytime impact expected after these nights. Officials note similar operations have succeeded in past projects, emphasizing safety protocols to protect workers and drivers. No further closures are announced yet, but updates will come via MOPT channels if needed.