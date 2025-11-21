A senior official from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement testified in a federal court hearing that Costa Rica stands off-limits for deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant entangled in a high-profile human smuggling case. The statement came during proceedings in Maryland yesterday, where the Trump administration pushed to send Abrego Garcia to Liberia instead.

Daniel Cantu, acting deputy assistant director for ICE’s removal operations, explained under questioning that the U.S. State Department had informed him Costa Rica could not accept the migrant right now. He offered few specifics on the reasoning, noting only that officials sought other plans after learning of the restriction. Abrego Garcia, who has expressed readiness to relocate here, remains in detention at a Pennsylvania facility while a judge weighs his potential release.

The case draws attention in Costa Rica, where officials had earlier signaled openness to receiving Abrego Garcia under certain terms. His legal team highlighted that position in court, pressing for it as a practical alternative to prolonged custody or removal to a distant African nation. Federal Judge Pamela Xinis voiced skepticism about the government’s handling, pointing out gaps in documentation and questioning whether a valid deportation order even exists for Liberia.

Abrego Garcia, 36, entered the United States without authorization years ago and faces charges related to smuggling migrants across the southern border. Prosecutors in Prince George’s County, Maryland, accuse him of leading a group that transported people in unsafe conditions, leading to his arrest in 2023. A trial on those counts looms next year, complicating his immigration status further.

His path took a turn in August when ICE detained him in Baltimore and initially aimed to deport him to Uganda, citing a recent agreement with that country for accepting certain deportees. That plan stalled amid legal challenges, and Abrego Garcia secured a temporary stay. Now, with Liberia emerging as the new target, his attorneys argue the shift ignores his stated preference for Costa Rica and raises concerns about fair treatment.

In the hearing, Xinis grilled Cantu on the deportation process, asking why Costa Rica dropped from consideration. Cantu replied that the option vanished after consultations with State Department counterparts, who advised exploring backups. He added that Liberia agreed to take Abrego Garcia based on his lack of ties there, a common practice for migrants without clear home-country options. El Salvador, his birthplace, has refused to repatriate him due to safety risks tied to his smuggling involvement.

Abrego Garcia’s supporters, including immigrant rights groups, contend the U.S. government oversteps by bypassing his choice. They note Costa Rica’s track record of hosting Central American migrants and suggest the refusal stems from diplomatic hurdles rather than outright rejection. Costa Rican foreign ministry representatives have not commented publicly on the matter, but past communications indicated provisional approval if U.S. authorities met documentation standards.

The judge plans to rule soon on whether to free Abrego Garcia pending his criminal trial or enforce detention. If released, he could remain in the U.S. under supervision, but deportation hangs as a constant threat. His case spotlights broader tensions in U.S. immigration enforcement under the current administration, which has ramped up removals and sought deals with third countries to handle overflow.

For Costa Rica, the episode underscores its role in regional migration flows. As a stable neighbor to turbulent areas, the country often fields requests for resettlement, balancing humanitarian needs with border security. While Abrego Garcia’s situation affects one individual, it reflects patterns where nations like Liberia or Uganda step in when traditional paths close.

Observers expect the ruling within days, potentially setting precedents for similar disputes. Until then, Abrego Garcia waits in limbo, his future hinging on judicial review and international agreements.