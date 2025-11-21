No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica Excluded as Deportation Option for Salvadoran Migrant

Costa Rica Excluded as Deportation Option for Salvadoran Migrant

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Kilmar Abrego Garcia
(Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP)

A senior official from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement testified in a federal court hearing that Costa Rica stands off-limits for deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant entangled in a high-profile human smuggling case. The statement came during proceedings in Maryland yesterday, where the Trump administration pushed to send Abrego Garcia to Liberia instead.

Daniel Cantu, acting deputy assistant director for ICE’s removal operations, explained under questioning that the U.S. State Department had informed him Costa Rica could not accept the migrant right now. He offered few specifics on the reasoning, noting only that officials sought other plans after learning of the restriction. Abrego Garcia, who has expressed readiness to relocate here, remains in detention at a Pennsylvania facility while a judge weighs his potential release.

The case draws attention in Costa Rica, where officials had earlier signaled openness to receiving Abrego Garcia under certain terms. His legal team highlighted that position in court, pressing for it as a practical alternative to prolonged custody or removal to a distant African nation. Federal Judge Pamela Xinis voiced skepticism about the government’s handling, pointing out gaps in documentation and questioning whether a valid deportation order even exists for Liberia.

Abrego Garcia, 36, entered the United States without authorization years ago and faces charges related to smuggling migrants across the southern border. Prosecutors in Prince George’s County, Maryland, accuse him of leading a group that transported people in unsafe conditions, leading to his arrest in 2023. A trial on those counts looms next year, complicating his immigration status further.

His path took a turn in August when ICE detained him in Baltimore and initially aimed to deport him to Uganda, citing a recent agreement with that country for accepting certain deportees. That plan stalled amid legal challenges, and Abrego Garcia secured a temporary stay. Now, with Liberia emerging as the new target, his attorneys argue the shift ignores his stated preference for Costa Rica and raises concerns about fair treatment.

In the hearing, Xinis grilled Cantu on the deportation process, asking why Costa Rica dropped from consideration. Cantu replied that the option vanished after consultations with State Department counterparts, who advised exploring backups. He added that Liberia agreed to take Abrego Garcia based on his lack of ties there, a common practice for migrants without clear home-country options. El Salvador, his birthplace, has refused to repatriate him due to safety risks tied to his smuggling involvement.

Abrego Garcia’s supporters, including immigrant rights groups, contend the U.S. government oversteps by bypassing his choice. They note Costa Rica’s track record of hosting Central American migrants and suggest the refusal stems from diplomatic hurdles rather than outright rejection. Costa Rican foreign ministry representatives have not commented publicly on the matter, but past communications indicated provisional approval if U.S. authorities met documentation standards.

The judge plans to rule soon on whether to free Abrego Garcia pending his criminal trial or enforce detention. If released, he could remain in the U.S. under supervision, but deportation hangs as a constant threat. His case spotlights broader tensions in U.S. immigration enforcement under the current administration, which has ramped up removals and sought deals with third countries to handle overflow.

For Costa Rica, the episode underscores its role in regional migration flows. As a stable neighbor to turbulent areas, the country often fields requests for resettlement, balancing humanitarian needs with border security. While Abrego Garcia’s situation affects one individual, it reflects patterns where nations like Liberia or Uganda step in when traditional paths close.

Observers expect the ruling within days, potentially setting precedents for similar disputes. Until then, Abrego Garcia waits in limbo, his future hinging on judicial review and international agreements.

Trending Now

Mexico Wins 2025 LAC Barista Championship in Costa Rica

Edson Rodríguez from Mexico took the top spot at the 2025 LAC Barista Championship, held at the National Convention Center in San José. The...
Read more

How Costa Rica’s Latest Climate Plan Protects Coasts and Cuts Emissions

Costa Rica has submitted its updated climate plan to the United Nations, setting new goals to protect and restore coastal wetlands as part of...
Read more

Steak ‘n Shake Opens in El Salvador Accepting Bitcoin Payments

Steak 'n Shake, the American fast-food chain famous for its burgers and shakes, has set its sights on El Salvador for its first Latin...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Chaves Calls Immunity Case a Political Lynching

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves said Friday he is the victim of a “shameless political lynching” during an appearance before a legislative committee that...
Read more

U.S. Congressman Alarmed Over Costa Rica’s Immunity Push

A U.S. Congressman has stepped into Costa Rica's heated political debate, requesting a direct briefing from our country's ambassador in Washington amid growing questions...
Read more

Costa Rica Hosts Barcelona vs Real Madrid Legends Match

Legends from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to face off in an exhibition match in Costa Rica next year, marking the first...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica