Legends from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to face off in an exhibition match in Costa Rica next year, marking the first time the country hosts this rivalry between former stars of the two Spanish giants.

The Clásico de Leyendas will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Estadio Nacional in San José. Organizers from Experiencias MKP announced the event, promising a mix of soccer action and fan interactions that appeal to all ages.

Karol Rojas, manager at Experiencias MKP, described the match as an event that connects fans across generations. She noted it brings together top names in soccer and offers entertainment beyond the game itself.

At least four star players from each side will take the field, joined by others who have donned the famous jerseys. For Real Madrid Leyendas, confirmed participants include goalkeeper Iker Casillas and midfielder José María Gutiérrez, known as Guti. Other potential players are Luís Figo, Marcelo, Fabio Cannavaro, Claude Makélélé, Roberto Carlos, Pepe, and Raúl González.

On the Barça Legends side, Brazilian icon Ronaldinho leads the list. He could team up with Carles Puyol, Rivaldo, Rafael Márquez, Romário, Samuel Eto’o, Iván Rakitić, Yaya Touré, David Villa, and Edgar Davids. Full rosters will come out later.

In past editions, players like Vítor Baía, Juan Pablo Sorín, Philip Cocu, Ludovic Giuly, Javier Saviola, and Nolito represented Barcelona, while Julio Baptista, Steve McManaman, and Raúl Bravo played for Real Madrid. Many of these figures may return for the Costa Rican matchup.

Producer Alexander Cuadra highlighted the event’s draw for crowds. He pointed out activities in the stadium plaza and chances for fans to meet the stars. The lineup includes a gala dinner, a training session open to select attendees, soccer clinics for children, autograph sessions, meet-and-greets, and a press conference.

Cuadra added that the focus lies on public access, with open activities allowing direct contact with the players.

Tickets started going on sale yesterday, for Banco Popular cardholders in a presale that runs until November 19. General sales open on November 20 through kuikpei.com. Prices start at $100 for seats in Sol Norte and Sur, rising to $130 for Sombra Este and Oeste, $195 for Balcón Este and Oeste, and $230 for Platea Este and Oeste.

Higher-end options include the $500 Experiencias Palco ticket, which covers a private box with drinks and snacks during the match, plus entry to an after-party at Cubo de Cristal. The top-tier Legends VIP at $1,000 adds the gala dinner, access to the Barça Legends training, the private box, and the after-party.