Colombian singer Shakira has confirmed two extra performances in El Salvador next year after her initial three dates sold out in under 24 hours. The addition brings her total to five concerts in February 2026, all at the Estadio Nacional Jorge “El Mágico” González in San Salvador.

The star shared the news on social media, responding to a post from El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele. He pointed out the quick ticket sales and noted that producers pushed to extend the run. Shakira wrote back, “Gracias, El Salvador y Centroamérica. ¡Vamos con dos fechas más!” The new dates are set for February 7 and 8, ahead of the original lineup on February 12, 14, and 15.

This marks Shakira’s first residency in Central America, centered in El Salvador. Organizers expect around 82,000 attendees across the shows, with most coming from within the country and about 12 percent from abroad. The events will likely fill hotels to capacity and create thousands of jobs, both direct and indirect.

Bukele called the sellouts a sign of change in El Salvador and the region. He posted that the country now draws major acts, boosting its image after years of challenges. Shakira’s response turned the exchange into a public confirmation, sparking excitement among fans.

For Central American audiences, this run stands out as Shakira’s only stop in the area so far on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. The singer, known for hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever,” last toured the region extensively in 2018. Her current tour focuses on her latest album, released in 2024, which topped charts in multiple countries.

Ticket prices start at $45 and go up to $300, making the shows accessible to a broad crowd. Pre-sales began on December 17, and the fast sellout shows strong demand. Fans from neighboring countries, including Costa Rica, may travel to attend, given the short distance and shared enthusiasm for Latin pop.

El Salvador’s government sees the concerts as part of broader efforts to host international events. Recent improvements in security and infrastructure have helped attract artists and tourists. Bukele’s administration has worked to position the nation as a hub for entertainment in Central America.

Shakira, 48, continues to build her legacy with over 80 million records sold worldwide. Born in Barranquilla, she blends pop, rock, and Latin rhythms. This El Salvador stint follows sold-out shows in other parts of her tour, including North America and Europe.

Local promoters handle logistics, ensuring the stadium meets standards for large crowds. The venue holds about 35,000 people, though concert setups may adjust capacity. Fans reacted positively online, with many praising the quick addition of dates. One commenter noted the historic week ahead for Salvadoran music lovers. As preparations ramp up, the shows promise high-energy performances with Shakira’s signature dance moves and live band.

This development highlights growing ties in Central America, where cultural events cross borders. Costa Ricans interested in attending can check flights from San José, which take about an hour to San Salvador.