No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsUS Snowstorm Disrupts Holiday Travel with Delays Reaching Costa Rica

US Snowstorm Disrupts Holiday Travel with Delays Reaching Costa Rica

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Winter Storm Flights To Costa Rica
Andrew Burton/Getty Images North/AFP

Airlines canceled more than 1,600 flights across the United States on Friday as winter storm Devin brought heavy snow and ice to the Midwest and Northeast during the busy post-Christmas travel period. New York braced for up to 10 inches of snow overnight, with freezing temperatures expected to continue through the weekend, complicating recovery efforts at major airports.

FlightAware reported 1,581 cancellations and 6,883 delays by 4 p.m. Eastern Time. New York-area airports saw the most disruptions, with 785 cancellations, while Chicago’s hubs also faced heavy impacts. JetBlue Airways recorded the highest number of cancellations, followed by United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. The National Weather Service issued warnings for dangerous conditions, including low visibility and icy roads, across states like New York, Pennsylvania, and New England.

Local officials urged residents to avoid travel and prepare for possible power outages. In Chicago, strong winds forced temporary runway closures, adding to the chaos. The storm, which started in the Great Lakes region, moved eastward, affecting millions returning from holiday gatherings. The Federal Aviation Administration had anticipated record passenger volumes this week, but the weather led to widespread schedule changes.

Passengers reported long waits at rebooking desks and limited alternatives, with some turning to buses or trains despite hazardous road conditions. Airlines offered refunds or rebookings, but options remained scarce amid the peak demand.

In Costa Rica, the storm raises concerns for air travel to the United States. Flights from San José or Liberia to New York or Chicago could see cancellations or delays, particularly on routes operated by JetBlue and United, which reported significant disruptions. While no specific cancellations have been announced for Central American routes, connections through affected U.S. hubs may lead to missed flights or extended layovers for travelers heading north or returning home.

Costa Rican airport operator AERIS advised passengers to check flight statuses in real time via airline apps or websites and to consider travel insurance for potential interruptions. The ICT noted that U.S. visitors, who account for a large share of arrivals, might adjust plans, though inbound flights from less-impacted southern U.S. airports like Miami or Atlanta appear to be ok so far. Officials here recommend flexibility, as the cold snap could extend recovery times into next week.

The National Weather Service forecasts the storm weakening by Sunday, but lingering cold may prolong airport issues. Total cancellations could exceed 2,000 over the weekend if conditions persist.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Surpasses 3,000 Homicides Under President Chaves

Costa Rica has recorded at least 3,058 homicides since President Rodrigo Chaves took office on May 8, 2022. Data from the Judicial Investigation Agency...
Read more

Costa Ricans Celebrate Christmas Eve with Faith and Family

In Costa Rica, like in many other Latin American countries, Christmas Eve is a very special and meaningful celebration. This tradition has deep historical...
Read more

What to Expect at Costa Rica’s El Tope Parade

Thousands of riders and spectators gather today for El Tope Nacional, marking the Day of the Horseman in Costa Rica. This year, the event...
Read more

Costa Rica Tamales Season Tips Every Tourist Should Know

As the year winds down and the air fills with the scent of banana leaves and seasoned masa, tamales season has officially arrived in...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Escalating Drug-Related Killings Grip Quepos and Parrita

Drug gangs fighting for control have left 95 people dead in Quepos and Parrita since January 2024, according to data from the Judicial Investigation...
Read more

Costa Rica Mandates Mangrove Restoration at RIU Guanacaste Hotel

Costa Rica's Environmental Administrative Tribunal has issued a directive for the RIU Guanacaste hotel complex to repair mangrove and forest areas harmed during its...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support