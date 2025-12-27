Airlines canceled more than 1,600 flights across the United States on Friday as winter storm Devin brought heavy snow and ice to the Midwest and Northeast during the busy post-Christmas travel period. New York braced for up to 10 inches of snow overnight, with freezing temperatures expected to continue through the weekend, complicating recovery efforts at major airports.

FlightAware reported 1,581 cancellations and 6,883 delays by 4 p.m. Eastern Time. New York-area airports saw the most disruptions, with 785 cancellations, while Chicago’s hubs also faced heavy impacts. JetBlue Airways recorded the highest number of cancellations, followed by United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. The National Weather Service issued warnings for dangerous conditions, including low visibility and icy roads, across states like New York, Pennsylvania, and New England.

Local officials urged residents to avoid travel and prepare for possible power outages. In Chicago, strong winds forced temporary runway closures, adding to the chaos. The storm, which started in the Great Lakes region, moved eastward, affecting millions returning from holiday gatherings. The Federal Aviation Administration had anticipated record passenger volumes this week, but the weather led to widespread schedule changes.

Passengers reported long waits at rebooking desks and limited alternatives, with some turning to buses or trains despite hazardous road conditions. Airlines offered refunds or rebookings, but options remained scarce amid the peak demand.

In Costa Rica, the storm raises concerns for air travel to the United States. Flights from San José or Liberia to New York or Chicago could see cancellations or delays, particularly on routes operated by JetBlue and United, which reported significant disruptions. While no specific cancellations have been announced for Central American routes, connections through affected U.S. hubs may lead to missed flights or extended layovers for travelers heading north or returning home.

Costa Rican airport operator AERIS advised passengers to check flight statuses in real time via airline apps or websites and to consider travel insurance for potential interruptions. The ICT noted that U.S. visitors, who account for a large share of arrivals, might adjust plans, though inbound flights from less-impacted southern U.S. airports like Miami or Atlanta appear to be ok so far. Officials here recommend flexibility, as the cold snap could extend recovery times into next week.

The National Weather Service forecasts the storm weakening by Sunday, but lingering cold may prolong airport issues. Total cancellations could exceed 2,000 over the weekend if conditions persist.