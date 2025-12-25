Health authorities in Costa Rica report a steady climb in pertussis cases throughout 2025, prompting alerts for residents and visitors alike. The Ministry of Health confirms 159 laboratory-verified instances as of early December, up from 45 noted in May. This marks a notable shift from the 103 cases recorded in 2024, aligning with broader trends across Latin America where vaccination rates have dipped in recent years.

Pertussis, known locally as tos ferina, spreads through airborne droplets from coughs or sneezes. It hits hardest in crowded settings like schools and public transport, where close contact accelerates transmission. Officials trace some of the uptick to border regions, including a warning from Panama about an outbreak in nearby indigenous communities that led to 16 cases and one fatality there. In Costa Rica, the southern zones and areas around San Jose show higher activity, with schools on watch for clusters among students.

Families with young children face particular concerns, as infants under six months old suffer the most severe effects. The illness starts mild, resembling a common cold with a runny nose and low fever. Within a week or two, it escalates to intense coughing spells that can last minutes, often ending in a high-pitched whoop as the person gasps for air. These fits may cause vomiting, fatigue, and in rare cases, breathing stops or seizures. Older children and adults might experience prolonged coughs without the whoop, but they can still pass it to vulnerable infants.

Expat households new to Costa Rica should note the risks tied to respiratory diseases in tropical climates, where humidity can worsen symptoms. Travelers planning trips with kids need to assess exposure, especially during holidays or school breaks when gatherings increase. Health experts stress that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals heighten community spread, making group activities a potential hotspot.

Prevention centers on routine immunizations. Children receive the DTaP vaccine in doses at two, four, six, and 18 months, with boosters at four and 11 years. Adults, including pregnant women in their third trimester, get the Tdap shot to protect newborns. The Ministry of Health and the Costa Rican Social Security Fund have ramped up surveillance and vaccination drives in affected areas, offering free doses at public clinics. Hand washing, covering coughs, and avoiding close contact with sick people add layers of defense.

Doctors advise seeking care promptly if symptoms appear, as early antibiotics like azithromycin can shorten the contagious period. Testing involves a nasal swab, and isolation helps curb outbreaks. For those with underlying conditions or young families, consulting a physician before travel ensures updated shots and awareness of local alerts.

This rise underscores gaps in coverage post-pandemic, with organizations like the Pan American Health Organization calling for stronger efforts to reach underserved groups. Here in Costa Rica, officials aim to contain the spread through targeted campaigns, but community participation remains key to protecting the youngest residents and visitors