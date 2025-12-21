The Government of Canada has updated its travel advisory for Costa Rica, placing our country under a call to exercise a high degree of caution. This change, effective as of December 15th, comes as part of a broader review of 17 popular winter destinations for Canadian travelers. Officials point to ongoing issues with crime as the main reason, a concern that hits close to home for Costa Rica’s tourism industry, which relies heavily on visitors from North America.

Our country draws millions each year due to, in large part, to our beaches, national parks, and adventure options. Yet, the advisory highlights risks that travelers face, especially in tourist-heavy spots. Petty crimes like pickpocketing and bag snatching happen often in crowded areas, buses, hotels, restaurants, and airports. Thieves target tourists seen as easy marks, and passport thefts rise during busy seasons from November to May and July to August.

Vehicle-related crimes also stand out as a major problem. Break-ins and full thefts target rental cars and luxury models left in parking lots at hotels, stores, parks, and beaches. Drivers should lock doors manually to counter key jammers and keep valuables hidden. The advisory notes violent crimes too, including armed robberies, assaults, and burglaries, often tied to drugs in provinces like Alajuela, Limón, Puntarenas, and San José. Residential break-ins affect rentals and foreign-owned homes, with armed intruders sometimes involved.

On the coasts, the Pacific and Caribbean sides see higher risks. Areas around San José and popular beach towns report assaults, including against women in places like Puerto Limón and Puerto Viejo. Spiked drinks pose another threat, leading to robberies or worse in bars and clubs. Travelers face fraud risks at ATMs and with credit cards, where skimmers and unauthorized charges occur.

Canadian authorities advise practical steps to stay safe. Keep belongings secure and avoid flashing wealth or jewelry. Carry minimal cash, steer clear of dark or empty streets at night, and watch surroundings in busy zones. For drivers, plan routes ahead, lock vehicles, and park in well-lit, guarded spots. Choose accommodations with good security, lock up at night, and report odd behavior to police. On buses, hold bags close and avoid sleeping. Use official taxis – orange at airports, red elsewhere – and confirm meters run.

This advisory arrives at a tough time for Costa Rica’s economy. Tourism brings in over 2.3 million visitors from January to October this year, with 65% from the United States and Canada, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute. North American markets drive the sector, but alerts like this can slow bookings. Earlier this year, a Canadian tourist’s murder in Tamarindo in July prompted reviews, and ongoing crime trends led to the December update.

Leaders in tourism here express worry. The alerts amplify perceptions of insecurity, even as many visitors return without issues. Industry groups push for better police presence in key areas and public awareness campaigns. Government efforts include more patrols in San José and coastal zones, but challenges remain with underfunded security and rising urban crime.

For us expats and long-term residents, the advisory serves as a nudge to continue to adopt local habits. Many of us tighten our routines: avoid leaving items in cars, pick safer neighborhoods after dark, and treat beach lots and bus stops as risky. While Costa Rica ranks safer than some neighbors, the caution level reminds everyone that basic vigilance matters.

Travelers planning trips should check updates regularly, as conditions shift. The advisory does not ban travel but calls for smart choices. Buy insurance covering theft and medical needs and register with embassies for alerts. Water activities demand care too – swim in marked zones, heed weather, and join guided tours for adventures.

As winter pushes Canadians south, this update tempers excitement with reality. Costa Rica offers natural draws, but safety comes first. Officials hope the advisory prompts action from both visitors and locals to keep the country welcoming.