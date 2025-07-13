No menu items!

Canadian Tourist Killed in Costa Rica During A Robbery Attempt

Costa Rica Homocide Rates

A 40-year-old Canadian man lost his life in a violent robbery at a rental home in the Los Jobos area of Tamarindo, Guanacaste, on the night of July 11. The victim, identified by authorities as Dier, was vacationing with his partner when an intruder broke in.Reports from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) detail how the couple had rented a house for their stay in the popular beach town.

The assailant entered the property late Friday evening, aiming to steal items. The partner’s screams alerted Dier, who stepped into the hallway to check on the noise. That’s when the intruder fired multiple shots, hitting Dier in the chest, head, and back. The gunman grabbed some cash and a phone before escaping.

OIJ agents from Santa Cruz arrived quickly to secure the scene. They examined the area, gathered evidence, and moved Dier’s body to the Judicial Morgue for an autopsy. Investigators continue to work on identifying the suspect, but no arrests have been made yet. Local media outlets in Costa Rica reported the attack happened right in front of Dier’s wife, adding to the horror of the event.

This marks another troubling incident for Canadian visitors in Tamarindo. Earlier in 2025, a 46-year-old Canadian named Heath suffered injuries during a similar break-in in the same town. Around 11 p.m., three masked men forced their way into his rental home. They attacked Heath with a sharp weapon, cutting his head and back. He drove himself to a hospital for treatment.

Canadian officials have noted that home invasions like these occur often in Costa Rica, especially in tourist spots. Travelers from Canada should stay alert, secure their accommodations, and report any suspicious activity right away.

Tamarindo draws crowds for its beaches and surf, but recent crimes highlight risks in the area. The OIJ asks anyone with tips to contact them as the search for Dier’s killer goes on.

