No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsShort Term Rental Income in Costa Rica to Face New Tax Rules

Short Term Rental Income in Costa Rica to Face New Tax Rules

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Airbnb in Costa Rica

Property owners in Costa Rica who rent accommodations through popular platforms like Airbnb or Booking.com will soon face a new tax obligation. The General Directorate of Taxation (DGT) announced that a 12.75% tax will apply to rental income generated through these digital platforms, starting at the end of 2026.

By that time, tax authorities expect to receive detailed data from these platforms about users renting properties in Costa Rica. This information will improve traceability and enable more effective tax collection, as part of the government’s efforts to incorporate short-term rentals into the formal tax system.

Mario Ramos, director of the DGT, urged all individuals engaged in this commercial activity to register as taxpayers to avoid fines or sanctions once enforcement begins. He stressed the importance of early compliance to prevent any legal complications.

Finance Minister Nogui Acosta emphasized that the policy is designed to promote tax justice rather than excessive taxation. He also criticized a bill currently under discussion in the Legislative Assembly, which proposes reforms to the Code of Tax Norms and Procedures, calling it disproportionate and unnecessary.

The ability to obtain user information from digital platforms is made possible through an agreement signed with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). This agreement facilitates international cooperation in tax matters and supports the government’s efforts to collect revenue more efficiently.

Airbnb has already been applying a 13% Value Added Tax (VAT) on service fees in Costa Rica since 2022, following its inclusion on the official list of taxable lodging platforms.

This new tax regulation is part of a broader digital tax framework introduced in October 2020 under the Law for the Strengthening of Public Finances, which implemented VAT on cross-border digital services such as streaming platforms, software, gaming, and transportation apps.

Authorities strongly advise rental hosts to regularize their tax status well before the enforcement date to ensure full compliance and avoid penalties.

Trending Now

Good Timing Leads to Rare Snake Encounter in Costa Rica

When it comes to viewing wildlife in person, timing is everything. There’s a great big world out there and the chances of you being...
Read more

El Salvador Anti-Corruption Lawyer Ruth López Transferred to Harsh Prison

The humanitarian organization Cristosal denounced on Saturday that Salvadoran lawyer Ruth López, head of its anti-corruption unit and considered a "prisoner of conscience" by...
Read more

Costa Rica Scientists Develop Lab Device to Grow Muscle and Bone Tissue

Costa Rican scientists have created a patented medical device that allows for the lab-grown development of muscle and bone tissue—offering a new alternative for...
Read more

Costa Rica Minister Slams NGO “Blackmail” Following Ocean Award

Last November, Costa Rica received the 2024 Oceans Advocate Rob Stewart Award at the annual “Save Our Oceans” gala, organized by Fins Attached in...
Read more

Calls Grow for Deep-Sea Mining Moratorium as ISA Talks Restart

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) resumes negotiations Monday in search of rules to regulate deep-sea mining, amid controversy over Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally...
Read more

Illegal Airstrip Allegedly Built in Costa Rica’s Gandoca-Manzanillo Refuge

The Limón branch of the Environmental Prosecutor's Office is investigating the alleged construction of an airstrip inside the Gandoca-Manzanillo National Wildlife Refuge, as well...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support