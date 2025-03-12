No menu items!

Costa Rica Benefits as Airbnb Delivers $5M+ in Tax Contributions

By Ileana Fernandez
Airbnb in Costa Rica

The Airbnb platform delivered a new update on the tax contributions it has made in Costa Rica, which amount to more than $5 million as of December 2024. This has been carried out since the platform registered with the Ministry of Finance as a cross-border service provider in June 2023.

In fact, Airbnb became the first foreign platform offering accommodations to register with the Ministry of Finance for Value Added Tax (VAT) purposes as a cross-border digital service provider. Currently, it remains the only platform in its sector that is registered and tax compliant in Costa Rica.

“Taxes are a vital source of funding for local governments and communities and are key revenue-generating mechanisms for jurisdictions in all countries. Airbnb proudly collaborates with the government on local tax matters and is committed to continuously promoting this responsibility among the host community throughout the region,” said Carlos Muñoz, Director of Public Policy for Airbnb Central America and the Caribbean.

On the other hand, according to data from the General Directorate of Taxation for the category of rental of real estate for residential use for periods of less than one month, more than 6,815 hosts have registered with the tax authorities. This is a significant increase from the 5,621 that had registered the previous year, which is equivalent to a growth of 21.24%.

“One of Airbnb’s goals is to continue promoting fiscal responsibility among the host community in Costa Rica. The idea is for hosts to understand and comply with their tax obligations. Airbnb is committed to continue working closely with the Costa Rican government to provide the necessary information in an adequate and timely manner, always in line with the parameters established by the OECD,” added Muñoz.

Costa Rica is one of the first countries in Latin America and the first in Central America to sign and implement the Multilateral Convention on Exchange of Information on Tax Matters for digital platforms and the collaborative economy.

This reinforces Airbnb’s position and commitment to compliance with international tax regulations, benefiting both hosts and the economic development of Costa Rica. At the same time, the continuous and proactive cooperation with the Costa Rican authorities demonstrates Airbnb’s strong commitment to tax compliance.

