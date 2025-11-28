Fans of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny expressed frustration this week after organizers announced last-minute alterations to the stage setup for his upcoming concert in Costa Rica. The addition of “La Casita,” a secondary stage element popularized during his residency in Puerto Rico, has sparked debate among ticket holders who feel the change disrupts the original layout they expected.

The concert, part of Bad Bunny’s international tour, is set for the National Stadium in La Sabana. When tickets first went on sale, the setup featured a main stage with a catwalk extending into the crowd, allowing closer interaction for premium sections. However, the international production team recently decided to remove the catwalk and incorporate “La Casita” on the opposite side of the arena. This shift creates new seating areas called “Vecinos” and “Pit,” positioned near the added structure, which will serve as an alternate performance spot.

Many attendees, particularly those in VIP zones, voiced concerns on social media and local forums. They argue the modification reduces visibility from their original spots and introduces new tickets just days before the event, potentially diluting the exclusive feel of higher-priced sections. One fan posted online, “We paid top dollar for front-row access to the main stage, not to watch from afar while new areas pop up.” Similar complaints echoed across platforms, with some calling for refunds or adjustments.

Move Concerts, the local promoter handling the event, responded to the outcry in a statement released Tuesday. The company explained that the decision came from Bad Bunny’s global team to enhance the show based on successful implementations elsewhere in the tour. “We understand the concerns raised by our audience,” the statement read. “The inclusion of ‘La Casita’ aims to offer a more dynamic experience, similar to what fans enjoyed in Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny performed from inside the structure.” Move Concerts assured that all existing tickets remain valid and that the main stage will still host the bulk of the performance.

The promoter also noted that the change aligns with updates made in other countries, such as the Dominican Republic, where the catwalk was eliminated to accommodate “La Casita.” In Costa Rica, this led to the release of additional tickets for the new sections, which sold quickly despite the short notice. Officials emphasized that the setup complies with venue safety standards and that no refunds would be issued unless the event faces cancellation.

Bad Bunny’s tour has drawn massive crowds across Latin America, with sold-out shows highlighting his status as a leading figure in reggaeton and urban music. His Costa Rican date follows a string of high-energy performances, but the stage tweak has become a focal point here. Local media outlets reported similar fan reactions in neighboring countries, suggesting the adjustment is part of a broader tour evolution.

As the concert approaches, organizers encouraged fans to review updated seating maps on the official ticketing site. Move Concerts reiterated their commitment to delivering a memorable night, stating, “We value our audience’s feedback and work to balance artistic vision with attendee satisfaction.”

The event remains on schedule, with Bad Bunny expected to bring his signature mix of hits and surprises to the stage. Ticket holders can contact support for any specific inquiries about their seats.