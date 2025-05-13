No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsArts and CultureBad Bunny’s Concerts in Costa Rica Sell Out in Record Time

Bad Bunny’s Concerts in Costa Rica Sell Out in Record Time

Guest Author
By Guest Author
Bad Bunny Coming to Costa Rica
Photo by KEVIN WINTER/ Getty Images via AFP)

Bad Bunny is bringing his music to Costa Rica for two shows on December 5 and 6 at Estadio Nacional. The tickets for both concerts sold out in just four hours. Over 100,000 tickets were snatched up, breaking a new record. This guy’s a big deal, and Costa Rican fans can’t get enough. His last show here in 2022 sold out fast too. These upcoming concerts are part of his “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” tour, tied to his sixth studio album. That album sat at the top of the Billboard 200 for three weeks straight, showing his massive popularity.

Bad Bunny’s music has struck a chord with Costa Rican fans, who appreciate his unique blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and pop. His lyrics often touch on themes of love, heartbreak, and social issues, resonating with listeners across the country. Local radio stations have reported a surge in requests for his songs, and his music videos have garnered millions of views from Costa Rican IP addresses.

Fans who didn’t grab tickets are bummed. Bad Bunny hasn’t added more dates yet, but with his fan base here, he might come back soon. Those who scored tickets are in for a treat. He’s known for high-energy shows and connecting with the crowd. These nights will stick with fans for a long time. The speed of the ticket sales says it all. Bad Bunny’s music pulls people in and brings them together. His concerts are a blast, leaving everyone talking about them long after.

The sold-out concerts are expected to have a significant impact on the local economy. Hotels in the area have reported a spike in bookings, and restaurants and bars are preparing for an influx of visitors. The concerts are also expected to create temporary jobs for event staff, security personnel, and vendors.

Got tickets? Get pumped for an awesome night. Missed out? Hang tight—he’ll likely roll through Costa Rica again. His fans here always show up for him, and he keeps delivering. “I’m so excited to see Bad Bunny live,” said Maria, a 25-year-old fan from San José. “His music has been a huge part of my life, and I can’t wait to experience it in person. The fact that the tickets sold out so quickly just shows how much we love him here in Costa Rica.”

Popular Articles

Costa Rica’s 1710 Danish Shipwreck Redefines Slave Trade Narrative

An expedition of marine archaeologists from Denmark has unraveled the mystery surrounding two shipwrecks lying in the shallow waters of Cahuita National Park, on...
Read more

Costa Rica Catholics Support Conclave Despite No Voting Cardinal

Black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney this evening, signaling that the 133 cardinals in the 2025 conclave have not yet elected a...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Elusive River Otter: Behavior, Scat Clues, and Rare Video Evidence

Today we meet the most aquatic member of Costa Rica’s weasel family, the neotropical river otter. The neotropical river otter (Lontra longicaudis) is known...
Read more
Guest Author
Guest Author
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support