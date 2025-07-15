Canadian Tourism to Costa Rica Drops Amid Rising Crime Concerns

Canadian visits to Costa Rica have started to drop in 2025, with crime playing a big part in the shift. Data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) shows a clear dip in arrivals from Canada, especially in recent months. For example, May saw a 5.3% decrease in Canadian tourists compared to the same month in 2024. That follows a pattern where February had a 5.8% fall, bringing in 37,975 visitors. While the first four months of the year tallied about 143,000 Canadians, some reports point to an overall slowdown tied to safety issues rather than a full surge.

The Canadian government updated its travel advisory for Costa Rica in June, telling people to use a high degree of caution because of crime. Petty theft like pickpocketing and bag snatching happens often, and tourists stand out as easy marks. More serious problems include armed robberies, murders linked to drug trafficking, and assaults in places like the Caribbean coast around Puerto Limón and Puerto Viejo. The advisory notes that violent crime hits provinces such as Alajuela, Limón, Puntarenas, and San José hardest. Women traveling alone face risks of harassment, and spiked drinks or food add to the worries.

As we wrote about, a recent incident highlights these dangers: on the night of July 11, a 40-year-old Canadian man named Dier was fatally shot during a violent robbery at his rental home in the Los Jobos area of Tamarindo, Guanacaste. He and his wife faced intruders late at night, and the event has spread across news outlets, raising alarms for potential travelers. This comes after other cases, like a Canadian shot in a home invasion in Tamarindo back in February. Such stories feed into fears that Costa Rica’s once-safe image is fading.

The U.S. State Department echoes these concerns in its advisory from April, urging increased caution due to crime. It mentions armed robberies, homicides, and sexual assaults affecting tourists, plus dangers from rip currents and unregulated adventure sports. While aimed at Americans, the warnings influence North American travelers broadly, including Canadians who often check multiple sources before booking trips.

Costa Rican officials downplay the link between crime and tourism drops, blaming factors like fewer airline seats or economic pressures instead. Yet industry groups express worry. Tourism leaders estimate arrivals could fall 15% to 20% by year’s end if trends continue. Overall visitor numbers slipped 2.5% in the first part of 2025, with North Americans and Europeans leading the decline. High costs and health scares play roles too, but security stands out as a top issue.

For Canadians, Costa Rica has long appealed with its beaches, rainforests, and wildlife. Many stay about 14 nights on average, boosting the local economy. But with homicide rates climbing—reaching 16.6 per 100,000 in 2024—and criminal groups expanding, the appeal weakens. Tour operators push for better policing and safer spots to turn things around.

If the decline keeps up, it hits hard. Tourism supports jobs and growth in Costa Rica, and losing Canadian visitors means lost revenue. Travelers can take steps like staying in well-lit areas, using trusted transport, and keeping valuables secure. Still, until crime eases, many might pick other spots for their getaways.