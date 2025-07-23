Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Drowning in Costa Rica Ruled Accidental

The death of American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been confirmed as accidental drowning, according to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). Warner, 54, was pulled under by a strong rip current on Sunday afternoon while swimming at Cocles Beach, a popular but often dangerous stretch of coastline near Puerto Viejo in the South Caribbean.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. while Warner was on vacation with his wife. Witnesses say a sudden current formed just after he entered the water. A surfer on the beach—who had previously volunteered as a lifeguard—attempted to intervene.

“He was there with his wife and saw what was going on,” a witness said. “He looked for the board and jumped in to help. The current pulled him (Warner) in fast and pulled him under.”

Though people on the beach responded quickly and emergency services arrived soon after, Warner showed no vital signs by the time he was pulled from the water. He was transported to the Puerto Viejo Clinic, where he was officially declared dead.

On Tuesday, the OIJ released autopsy findings confirming the cause of death as asphyxia by submersion. Warner’s body was later transferred to the Forensic Science Complex in San Joaquín de Flores, Heredia.

Sofía Córdoba, director of the Caribbean Guard Salvage Club, talked about the challenges of beach safety in the region. “We feel so overwhelmed. We want to be everywhere, to do everything, but we can’t,” she said. She noted that while families taking surf lessons are shown signs explaining the risks of currents, many other beachgoers don’t receive that level of warning.

Cocles Beach, while scenic, is known locally for its strong rip currents and the tragedy has reignited concerns about water safety and calls for better signage and trained personnel on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast.

News of Warner’s death has prompted widespread reactions from the entertainment world. Magic Johnson shared memories of deep conversations with the actor. Viola Davis, Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox, and organizations including the NAACP and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center also offered tributes.

Warner’s former co-star, Bill Cosby, publicly compared the loss to the 1997 murder of his son Ennis. In remarks to The Sun, Cosby said, “It felt just like losing a son all over again.”

Warner had remained active in film and television, and his death has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans around the world.