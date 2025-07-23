Costa Rica Tops Latin America in Attracting Foreign Millionaires

Costa Rica is a country that attracts millionaires. Projections indicate that by the end of 2025, a total of 350 foreign millionaires will have moved to the country. This makes it the Latin American country that attracts the most economic elite, according to the Millionaire Migration Report, published annually by the investment firm Henley & Partners and the intelligence company New World Wealth.

The estimated wealth of these migrant millionaires is $2.8 billion. The Latin American list is followed by Panama, where 300 wealthy individuals with a net worth of $2.6 billion will arrive.

These are the only two countries in the region that appear on the list of millionaire earners. A publication by the specialized media Bloomberg refers to the outlook of Costa Rica that could be generating this result. It speaks of an economic growth rate higher than that of the region.

It also mentions a good relationship with international organizations, which could be a sign of confidence. On the other hand, the perception of institutional solidity could also play in Costa Rica’s favor, says the recently published article. The overall results indicate that this year, there will be a record 142,000 millionaires moving and settling around the world.

The United Kingdom becomes the country that loses the largest number of millionaires. The negative variation reaches 16,500 people. Countries such as Spain, France, and Germany have also experienced the outflow of millionaires.

Henley & Partners CEO Juerg Steffen stated that for the first time in a decade of tracking, a European country leads the world in millionaire outflows. According to him, it is not just about changes in the tax regime; it reflects a deepening perception among the wealthy that greater opportunity, freedom, and stability lie elsewhere.

In contrast, there are other destinations that are on the rise. In Asia, Thailand stands out and will close the year with the attraction of 450 millionaires. This is driven by education, a growing financial services sector, and high-end real estate market.

The countries where the number of millionaires increased most rapidly in the last ten years were Montenegro, the United Arab Emirates, and Malta.