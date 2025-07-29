No menu items!

Costa Rica Surpasses 500 Homicides as Gang Violence Escalates

Costa Rica has officially surpassed 500 homicides so far this year, according to figures released Monday by the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). As of July 28, the country had recorded 502 killings, averaging 2.4 murders per day, an alarming figure.

Authorities project that by the end of 2025, the total number of homicides will range between 850 and 900, numbers that mirror 2024 and slightly trail 2023, which closed as the most violent year in Costa Rican history with 907 homicides.

The causes behind the violence remain largely unchanged. According to OIJ Deputy Director Michael Soto, 79% of this year’s homicides have involved firearms, and 74% are linked to gang-related score-settling and territorial disputes.

“These killings are primarily tied to wars among criminal groups,” Soto said. “Firearms are the main weapon of choice, and the motivation often stems from revenge or internal power struggles.”

The rise in homicides has been particularly sharp in the San José province, specifically in the southern region of the capital. Limón continues to struggle with organized crime, although figures there have remained relatively stable. Puntarenas has seen a slight decline in violence.

“There’s been a realignment of criminal networks due to major arrests and the deaths of key gang leaders,” Soto explained. “Some groups have been significantly weakened, while others are trying to fill the power vacuum. That reshuffling creates even more violence.”

In Limón the dismantling of major criminal groups has left room for independent actors to attempt territorial takeovers, often leading to clashes with remnants of established organizations. “All of this produces deadly consequences,” Soto said. “That’s why the homicide figures haven’t dropped, even if we’re dismantling these networks.”

Authorities say they’re stepping up enforcement efforts, with daily raids targeting drug trafficking and violent crime. According to Soto, police are conducting between eight and ten raids every day, with more large-scale operations planned before year’s end.

“Significant police actions are ongoing and will continue,” he noted. “But to see a sustained decrease in violence, we’ll need to address deeper issues tied to human development.”

While the OIJ says it is committed to ongoing investigations and interventions, officials acknowledge that long-term solutions will require social investment and community-based strategies to prevent young people from falling into criminal networks.

