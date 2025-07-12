Costa Rica Airport Pioneers Central America’s First Child Exploitation Prevention Protocol

Juan Santamaría International Airport will become the first in Central America to implement a specialized protocol to prevent, detect, and respond to cases of commercial sexual exploitation of children and adolescents, a serious global crime with particularly alarming levels in the Americas, where socioeconomic vulnerability increases children’s risk.

This protocol marks a new phase, with the hope of delivering real, tangible protection for minors. The initiative is being jointly led by AERIS, the airport’s managing company, in collaboration with national authorities and child protection organizations. It integrates sustainability, human rights, and prevention principles into the daily operations of AIJS, aiming to transform high-traffic spaces like airports into safe environments for vulnerable populations.

The protocol, which will take effect this month, was developed with technical support from ECPAT Mexico, Volaris, and the PANIAMOR Foundation, a Costa Rican organization dedicated to the protection of children’s rights. Key national institutions, including the General Directorate of Migration and the Airport Police, will play a critical role in responding to suspected cases and coordinating with the appropriate authorities.

“The PANIAMOR Foundation welcomes the commitment of AERIS Holding and Volaris to take concrete action to prevent, identify, and address the sexual exploitation of minors. These crimes, often linked to organized crime, demand strong coordination between the state, the private sector, and civil society. We are confident this initiative will mark a regional milestone and become a replicable best practice,” said Oscar Valverde, Executive Director of the PANIAMOR Foundation.

The protocol applies across the entire airport ecosystem, including airline operators, commercial businesses, administrative staff, subcontractors, and security authorities. All stakeholders are empowered to act if they observe suspicious behavior at any stage of airport transit. Clear procedures have been established to enable airport personnel to act promptly, triggering established mechanisms in coordination with the competent institutions.

One key element of the initiative is the activation of the “ECPAT Code”, which is an alert mechanism that allows for immediate coordination with relevant authorities when a well-founded suspicion of sexual exploitation arises. Trained personnel will carry out an initial review before the alert is formally activated to ensure that cases are handled appropriately and with care for the minor involved.

As part of the implementation, AERIS will launch an awareness and training campaign targeting all airport staff and strategic partners. The aim is to foster a culture of vigilance and prevention across the airport community. Each participating organization will replicate this training internally, expanding the reach of knowledge and protocols throughout the airport ecosystem.

A system will also be established to record alerts and monitor follow-up actions. This will allow for the systematic evaluation of the protocol’s effectiveness and help ensure long-term accountability within airport operations.

With this initiative, AERIS aims not only to create a safer airport environment, but also to send a clear message of shared responsibility to the more than six million passengers who pass through Juan Santamaría each year, and to the over 100 companies that make up its operational community.

“At AERIS, we believe every child deserves protection and respect,” said Juan Belliard, Director of Operations at AERIS. “Implementing this protocol is not just a step in the right direction, it’s a duty we embrace as part of our responsibility to society. We want the Juan Santamaría Airport to be a safe, vigilant, and humane space for all who pass through it.”