Gisele Bündchen’s Summer Getaway in Costa Rica’s Santa Teresa

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen spent late June in Costa Rica, soaking up the sun and sand in Santa Teresa with her partner, Joaquim Valente, and her children, Benjamin and Vivian. The Brazilian star, a longtime fan of the Nicoya Peninsula’s laid-back charm, was spotted late last month enjoying a beach day that showcased why she keeps coming back.

Photos captured Gisele in a blue polka-dot bikini, playing in the waves alongside Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, and her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady. Benjamin and Vivian raced along the shore, laughing and building sandcastles, while Gisele took a quiet stroll with a friend and two dogs. Locals and visitors alike noted the family’s easygoing vibe, blending seamlessly into the Santa Teresa scene. Gisele, who welcomed her third child, River, with Valente in February, hasn’t confirmed if the newborn joined the trip, but her focus on family time was clear.

Gisele’s ties to Costa Rica go back years. She owns a mansion in Santa Teresa, valued at $20 million, which she kept after her 2022 divorce from Brady. She’s called the town her “home away from home,” praising its calm and simplicity in interviews. “I can be myself here,” she told Vanity Fair in 2023, a sentiment echoed by her frequent visits during school breaks and holidays. Over the years, she’s been seen paddleboarding, horseback riding, and surfing, often with her kids in tow.

Her latest trip follows a busy year. In April, Gisele was spotted in Costa Rica with friends Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss, enjoying a sunset gathering. Rumors are swirling that she might plan a wedding with Valente at her Santa Teresa estate, though nothing’s confirmed. The speculation, reported by Brazilian outlet O Povo, has locals buzzing about another high-profile event in the area.

Santa Teresa’s appeal to celebrities isn’t new. Stars like Gal Gadot and Shawn Mendes visited in December 2024, drawn to the same privacy and natural beauty that Gisele loves. Her presence boosts Costa Rica’s reputation as a retreat for those seeking a break from the spotlight. “She’s practically a regular,” said a local shop owner, who’s seen Gisele at nearby restaurants and markets. “She’s down-to-earth and loves the community.” Her time here underscores why the Pacific coast remains a favorite for travelers and celebrities alike.