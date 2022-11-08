Gisele Bündchen Enjoys Costa Rica Vacation Following Brady Divorce

Brazilian Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted enjoying a relaxing vacation in Costa Rica after some tough weeks following her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Paparazzi have been following Gisel for months after the news of her divorce broke out.

In the images published by Page Six, Bündchen can be seen wearing a matching taupe outfit with a low-cut crop top and elastic pants. She didn’t wear any makeup, and her wavy hair hung loose.

The supermodel was caught grabbing lunch with her children, Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.

The 42-year-old looked happy and smiling, enjoying precious time with her children.

Brady and Bündchen share several properties, and one of them is located on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica. Their home in Santa Teresa was one of their favorite places to vacation as a family.

According to international media, Bündchen will keep the Costa Rican property, while Brady will keep the $17 million mansion they own in Indian Creek, Miami.

After 13 years of marriage, the couple announced they would go their separate ways.

Gisel Bündchen filed for divorce in Florida, and the dissolution was immediately finalized. Brady didn’t contest the filing, and according to Page Six, he is far from happy.

“I’ve always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here, I try to do the best I could do, and that’s what we all try to do,” Brady said last week.

As previously reported, the ex-power couple got into a major feud over Brady’s decision to ‘un-retire’ and go back to playing football again.

“Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told Page Six. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family; then he changed his mind.”