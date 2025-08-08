Costa Rica Vacation Marks New Chapter for Megan Fox and MGK

Actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently headed to Costa Rica for a family vacation with their three-month-old daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker. The trip comes eight months after their breakup, and sources say it signals steps toward mending their bond, though they avoid calling it official.

A source close to the couple shared, “Things feel back to normal between them, but they skip labels on their relationship. They stay close and aim to sort out issues for a full reconciliation. This getaway marks real progress.”

Photos show the family arriving at Liberia Airport in Guanacaste on July 19 via a commercial flight. Costa Rica’s migration office confirmed their entry that day. The couple appeared relaxed, carrying their baby girl as they navigated the airport.

The birth of Saga changed their dynamic. Fox, known for her roles in films like Transformers, takes a careful approach to letting Kelly back into her life fully. Megan stands firm and refuses to yield completely to MGK. She loves him still, but she sets boundaries. Kelly and Fox welcomed Saga in April 2025, following a pregnancy announcement in November 2024. Their split followed soon after, in December 2024, amid reports of tension.

Fox and Kelly first connected in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in 2022 but faced ups and downs, including the end of their engagement. Despite the breakup, they focus on co-parenting. Recent sightings in Costa Rica highlight their commitment to family time.

This marks their second visit to the country. In a past interview, Fox described a 2021 ayahuasca ritual there with Kelly as intense, comparing it to a descent into hell. The experience drew them closer at the time.

On August 8, Kelly addressed the split publicly for the first time in his new album, Lost Americana. In the track “Treading Water,” he reflects on the breakup and shares details of a secret rehab stay. Lyrics suggest he takes blame: “I destroyed this home.” He also mentions a moment where Fox grew upset after overhearing praise for his parenting from a bystander. Fox receives credit as a writer and composer on the album, hinting at ongoing creative ties.

Fans reacted online to Kelly’s revelations. One post noted he wrote “Sweet Coraline” after a fan asked how he “fumbled” Fox, pointing to media influence on public views. Other updates spread news of his confessions across platforms.

As Fox and Kelly balance their personal and creative lives, their Costa Rica trip suggests a hopeful step forward, especially for their daughter Saga’s sake.