No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica Faces Collapse of Its Waste Management System

Costa Rica Faces Collapse of Its Waste Management System

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Waste
(Ezequiel Becerra / AFP)

Costa Rica is facing a solid waste crisis. The country generates more than 4,000 tons of solid waste each day, an estimated 80% of which could be recycled or reused. Yet, due to widespread regulatory failure and institutional inaction, much of this waste ends up accumulating without proper management.

This growing crisis is the result of decades of neglect, legal noncompliance, and evasion of responsibility. Since 2010, Law 8839 on Comprehensive Waste Management has required municipalities to develop and implement cantonal waste management plans.

Under Law 8839, municipalities must promote waste prevention, recycling, and proper final disposal. This includes investing in environmental education, creating waste recovery centers, and implementing systems for separate waste collection. Yet, the majority have failed to do so.

In light of this inaction, the Ministry of Health has issued a categorical call for municipalities to fulfill their legal duties and take responsibility for local waste management. The ministry has emphasized that the failure to comply with Law 8839 is not only illegal, it directly threatens public health and environmental sustainability.

The closure of the Río Azul landfill over 20 years ago marked a turning point, highlighting the urgent need for a long-term, sustainable model. Experts and institutions have long advocated for regionalization, where multiple municipalities collaborate on shared waste treatment facilities. This led to the creation of the Aczarri Environmental Technology Park (PTA) in Aserrí, a technically sound, intermunicipal solution designed to address the country’s growing waste management needs.

Despite this effort, many municipalities refused to engage with regional models or to develop viable alternatives. As a result, waste disposal was funneled into the El Huazo landfill, which has become dangerously overburdened, receiving waste from 35 municipalities instead of the intended five, and handling a daily load that surged from 675 tons to 2,600 tons.

“Today, we are on the brink of a national emergency,” warned Mary Munive, Minister of Health. “And let me be clear: this Costa Rican emergency is not the Ministry of Health’s fault. It is the result of more than twenty years of municipal neglect. Municipal autonomy is not an excuse to violate the law. It is not carte blanche to play with public health, and we will not allow it to block urgent solutions.”

To help address the crisis, Decree 44.947 was issued. It mandates that waste be managed within the same region in which it is generated and sets a maximum transport distance of 80 kilometers for final disposal. The goal is to localize waste treatment and reduce the environmental burden caused by excessive hauling.

Rather than complying with these requirements, some municipalities have argued that the 80-kilometer limit is unworkable due to outdated regional boundaries established in 1978, boundaries based on demographic and economic conditions that no longer apply.

The Ministry of Health is standing firm. “To those who are now tearing their hair out, I say: your protest is more than twenty years too late,” Munive stated. “Your cry should have been heard when solutions were needed—not excuses. We will not back down. This ministry is not here to please local interests. It is here to protect public health, and that is what we will do.”

Trending Now

The Day Costa Rica Stopped to Celebrate Claudia Poll’s Olympic Victory

In the decades I have lived here, there were two sporting events that were so big that the country came to a brief standstill....
Read more

Plastic Pollution Costs $1.5 Trillion Annually

Representatives from 184 countries began negotiations on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in Geneva to draft, within ten days, the first global treaty aimed...
Read more

Costa Rica Battles Rising Cyberbanking Fraud and AI-Powered Scams

Cybercrime is a serious problem in Costa Rica. The number of victims is rapidly growing and so are the different techniques used by criminals...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Barra Del Colorado: The Perfect Place to Disconnect and Recharge

One of the greatest gifts Costa Rica offers its visitors is the rare chance to truly disconnect from the outside world. This modern world...
Read more

Costa Rica Court Upholds Adults-Only Rule for LGBTIQ+ Pride March Closing Event

In a unanimous decision, Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber (Sala IV) has dismissed an appeal challenging the Ministry of Justice and Peace’s reclassification of the...
Read more

Empty Stands and Passionate Fans Mark Women’s Copa América 2025

“I didn’t see Pelé, but I saw Marta,” read a sign held by a small but loyal group of fans who followed the ten...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support