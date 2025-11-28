Carlos Alvarado Valverde, former director of the Coast Guard, former head of the Costa Rican Drug Control Institute (ICD), and respected security analyst, died Thursday at the age of 64. He had been experiencing health complications for about a month and had been hospitalized in Alajuela.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Manuel Alvarado, a former director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), he developed an early interest in police and security matters. He studied law at the University of Costa Rica and completed specialized studies in maritime law at the University of Perugia in Italy.

Alvarado Valverde played a key role in consolidating the joint patrol project in national territorial waters and in the creation and development of the Coast Guard, where he served as director. Over several decades, he held both operational and command positions in coastal regions throughout the country, becoming a prominent figure in maritime security and ocean-area crime prevention.

He also served as an advisor to the Ministry of Public Security, eventually rising to the rank of commissioner. As director of the ICD, he strongly promoted initiatives such as asset forfeiture legislation, a topic he continued discussing passionately in informal settings until his final days.

He was also among the earliest voices advocating for legal reforms to allow the extradition of Costa Rican nationals, changes that were approved this year by the Legislative Assembly.

In addition to his public service, Alvarado Valverde was a dedicated university professor and author of several legal texts. He was frequently sought out by the media for his expertise in security and public policy.

On behalf of everyone at The Tico Times, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues