Colombian airline Avianca announced today that software issues in its Airbus A320 aircraft will cause major flight interruptions across its network, including key routes in Central America. The carrier expects these problems to last at least 10 days, leaving passengers in Costa Rica, El Salvador, and other regional hubs facing cancellations and delays.

The disruptions stem from an urgent directive by Airbus, the European plane maker, which called for immediate fixes on thousands of A320 jets worldwide. The company identified a flaw in the flight control software that makes it susceptible to interference from solar radiation, potentially leading to sudden altitude changes or other control failures. This vulnerability came to light after a JetBlue flight from Cancún, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, experienced a sharp drop in altitude on October 30, injuring several people on board and forcing an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida.

Airbus instructed operators to ground affected planes until they install an older, more stable software version. For most aircraft, the process takes just a couple of hours, but some require hardware upgrades that could extend downtime to weeks. The recall covers about 6,000 of the 11,300 A320-family jets in service globally, marking one of the largest such actions in the manufacturer’s history.

Avianca, which relies on the A320 for roughly 70% of its fleet—around 100 planes—said it would start the updates right away but warned of unavoidable operational setbacks. The airline has stopped selling tickets for flights through December 8 to manage the fallout and is reaching out to booked passengers with rebooking options. “Although the airline will begin working immediately on the modifications required by the manufacturer, major operational disruptions will inevitably occur over the next 10 days,” Avianca stated.

In Central America, where Avianca maintains a strong presence with hubs in San Salvador and operations in San José, the grounding stands to disrupt both domestic and international connections. Flights linking Costa Rica to Bogotá, Medellín, and other Colombian cities, as well as routes to Mexico City and Panama City, face the highest risk of cancellation. Travelers heading to or from Juan Santamaría International Airport in San José may see schedules shift, with some routes potentially rerouted through unaffected aircraft or partner airlines.

The impact extends beyond Costa Rica. In El Salvador, Avianca’s main Central American base, officials at Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport anticipate reduced traffic as the carrier scales back. Mexican low-cost operator Volaris, another A320 user, reported it could face delays or cancellations for up to 72 hours, affecting cross-border travel in the region. Guatemala and Honduras, where Avianca runs frequent services, could also experience knock-on effects, stranding passengers or forcing them to seek alternatives like Copa Airlines or local carriers.

Costa Rican tourism authorities expressed concern over the timing, as the disruptions coincide with the start of the high season for visitors from North America and Europe. Many rely on Avianca for affordable links to beaches in Guanacaste or eco-lodges in the Central Valley. “We’re monitoring the situation closely and advising travelers to check their itineraries,” a spokesperson for the Costa Rican Tourism Board said, though no formal alerts have issued yet.

Broader effects ripple through Latin America, with airlines like Air France and American Airlines reporting cancellations. In Colombia, Avianca’s home market, Bogotá’s El Dorado International Airport braces for the heaviest hit, but the airline’s regional footprint means Central American economies tied to air travel—such as remittances, business trips, and cargo—will feel the strain.

Passengers affected by the changes can expect refunds or rebookings without fees, per Avianca’s policy. The carrier emphasized that safety drives the decision, aligning with Airbus’s mandate to prevent any repeat of the JetBlue scare. As updates progress, normal operations should resume gradually, but experts predict lingering delays into early December.

For now, travelers in Costa Rica and across Central America should contact Avianca directly or use airport apps for real-time updates. The episode highlights the interconnected nature of global aviation, where a single software glitch can ground fleets and alter plans for thousands.