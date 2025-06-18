No menu items!

Volaris Launches New Costa Rica Flights to Miami, Orlando, and Tulum

Volaris Airlines Flights to Costa Rica

Volaris Airlines just rolled out three new direct routes from San José, Costa Rica, to Miami and Orlando, Florida, and Tulum, Mexico. These flights, kicking off in July, aim to make travel cheaper and easier, using one of Latin America’s newest fleets.

New Routes, Low Fares

The flights start July 1 with daily service to Orlando, July 2 with four weekly flights to Tulum (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays), and July 4 with four weekly flights to Miami (Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays). Volaris is offering one-way tickets to Miami and Tulum from $79 plus taxes, and Orlando from $89 plus taxes. These fares make it a steal for travelers eyeing these popular spots.

Volaris is the only ultra-low-cost airline flying direct from San José to Miami and Orlando, going up against bigger players like American Airlines and Avianca for Miami, and JetBlue, Southwest, and Spirit for Orlando. The Tulum route is a first, connecting Costa Rica directly to this popular Mexican destination.

“This expansion shows Costa Ricans and Central Americans love our low-cost model, and it pushes us to keep growing,” said Ronny Rodríguez, Volaris’s Director of Corporate Development and Sustainability. He added that the routes celebrate Volaris Costa Rica’s ninth year as a national carrier, tapping into demand for Miami, Orlando, and Tulum.

Tourism and Economic Boost

Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister, William Rodríguez, sees these routes as a game plan to draw more visitors. “These new flights hit at the right time to ramp up Costa Rica’s global connections. Linking to Florida and the Mexican Caribbean opens doors for more tourists, stronger local economies, and a competitive edge in the region,” he said.

In 2024, Costa Rica welcomed 1.6 million U.S. tourists, and Mexico ranks as its third-biggest market. The Tulum route, the only direct link between the two spots, should boost tourism both ways, especially since Mexico is a growing favorite for Costa Ricans. The routes also join Volaris’s existing flights to Mexico City, Guadalajara, Cancun, Guatemala, and Los Angeles, with Guadalajara jumping from two to four weekly flights in July due to high demand.

The new routes are set to spark tourism, trade, and investment between Costa Rica, Florida, and southeastern Mexico. Volaris carried 2.4 million passengers from San José since 2015 which shows the excitement for the low fares and tourism potential. A 70% discount offered in February for early bookings added to the buzz.

Volaris’s move strengthens San José’s role as a regional hub, making it easier for travelers to reach our beaches, national parks, and cultural activities.

