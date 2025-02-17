No menu items!

Volaris Adds New Direct Flights From Florida To Costa Rica

Volaris Airlines Flights to Costa Rica

Volaris Costa Rica, the ultra–low–cost airline, announced new routes connecting Costa Rica with Orlando and Miami in the United States, as well as Guadalajara and Tulum in Quintana Roo, Mexico. These additions open fresh opportunities for the country to continue attracting tourists.

The new routes will begin operating during the first week of July—coinciding with the mid–year high season—and will include a daily flight from Orlando, Florida, to Juan Santamaría International Airport. Additionally, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, another flight will depart from Miami, Florida.

Flights from Guadalajara, Jalisco, will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This route began operations last October with flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and due to strong demand, its frequency will now be increased. Volaris will also introduce a new route between Tulum, Quintana Roo, and Costa Rica, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Tulum is a particularly attractive destination, reconnecting Costa Rica with the Mexican region of the Mayan World near Cancun.

“We are pleased to announce the increase in flights by Volaris from Guadalajara, Mexico, which indicates that the route has been successful, continues to grow, and we are better positioned as a destination,” said William Rodriguez, Minister of Tourism.

Rodriguez also noted that these flights will create new opportunities for the country to attract tourists, generate employment, and foster progress in local communities. “This increase in direct routes to Miami and Orlando in Florida, and to Tulum in Quintana Roo, Mexico, reaffirms Volaris’s commitment to Costa Rica and enables us to offer our customers the best opportunities to travel in a more accessible, comfortable, and safe manner to their favorite destinations,” said Ronny Rodriguez, Director of Corporate Development and Sustainability at Volaris.

Last year, 1,621,340 U.S. tourists visited Costa Rica, making it the primary source market. In contrast, 96,129 travelers came from Mexico, positioning it as the third priority market—surpassed only by Canada in second place.

