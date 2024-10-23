Costa Ricans Back Tougher Crime Measures as Homicide Rates Soar

Costa Ricans are increasingly supporting “iron fist” laws, according to the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO). An “iron fist” policy refers to strict and often harsh approaches to tackling crime and social issues. The research explores how the adoption of “iron fist” security policies is impacting the health of democratic institutions in Costa Rica, a country with limited historical exposure to such measures. It also aims to reveal public opinion on these heavy-handed policies.

Costa Rica’s homicide rate hit an all-time high of 17.3 per 100,000 people in 2023, sparking widespread fear of crime and growing concerns about the justice system’s effectiveness. According to the study, crime has increased significantly, with victimization rates now resembling those of more dangerous countries in the region.

This has led to a shift toward punitive security measures and a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment, particularly directed at Nicaraguans, who are frequently blamed for the spike in crime. Drug trafficking is viewed as the primary force behind the surge in crime and insecurity, contributing to the irregular entry of foreigners and disproportionately affecting vulnerable youth. This has fueled anti-immigration rhetoric and increased support for heavy-handed security policies.

There is increasing pressure for harsher prison conditions, more severe punishments, and a stronger stance on crime. Suggestions such as life imprisonment, forced labor, and reducing the minimum age of criminal responsibility are gaining support, with human rights protections seen by some as obstacles to effective crime control.

Known for its peaceful image and absence of a military since 1948, Costa Rica is now seeing a shift in public opinion. Tough penalties and the possible return of the Armed Forces are being debated, with younger generations more inclined to support these measures to tackle crime.

“Young people increasingly favor an active ‘iron fist’ approach, often admiring strongman figures like Nayib Bukele, while older generations prefer a balance between order, law, and preventive measures,” FLACSO revealed.

Once seen as an exception in Central America for its stability in public health, education, and democratic governance, Costa Rica now faces threats to its peace and its long-held respect for human rights as crime rates rise and security policies become more punitive.