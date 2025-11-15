Edson Rodríguez from Mexico took the top spot at the 2025 LAC Barista Championship, held at the National Convention Center in San José. The event wrapped up yesterday after five days of intense competition among 18 baristas from across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Rodríguez impressed judges with his precise techniques and creative coffee presentations. He prepared a series of drinks that highlighted flavor profiles and storytelling, drawing on his experience as a Starbucks partner. His win marks Mexico’s strong showing in the regional contest.

Costa Rica claimed second place through María Logan, who represented our country. Logan focused on local coffee beans in her routines, emphasizing sustainable practices and bold tastes. Her performance drew cheers from the home crowd and underscored Costa Rica’s role as a coffee powerhouse.

The championship, now in its 10th year, brought together national winners from countries including Guatemala, Argentina, Uruguay, and Puerto Rico. Competitors faced rounds that tested their skills in espresso preparation, milk steaming, and signature beverages. Each barista had 15 minutes to serve four espressos, four milk drinks, and four original creations to a panel of sensory and technical judges.

Organizers set the stage at Hacienda Alsacia, Starbucks’ coffee farm in Alajuela, for the early rounds. The farm provided a backdrop of coffee fields, where participants learned about bean cultivation and processing. The final moved to the National Convention Center, allowing more spectators to watch the top performers.

Raquel from Guatemala, a Starbucks partner since 2022, shared her thoughts before the event: “The coffee creates moments of authenticity and connection. Being a barista helped me grasp the effort behind each cup. Every drink can touch customers’ hearts, spark talks, and build lasting memories.”

Other standout participants included Lucas Pittameglio from Uruguay and a barista from Mar del Plata in Argentina. They showcased regional ingredients, like incorporating local fruits or herbs into their drinks. The competition stressed not just speed but also the ability to explain the coffee’s journey from farm to cup.

Judges evaluated based on taste balance, tactile qualities, and presentation. Technical scores covered details like tamping pressure and extraction times. The event also included workshops on coffee ethics and innovation, attended by industry professionals.

This year’s championship coincided with celebrations of coffee culture in the region. Costa Rica, known for its high-quality arabica beans, hosted the gathering to promote collaboration among baristas. The winners now advance toward global opportunities, with Rodríguez eyeing the World Barista Championship.

The contest reflects growing interest in specialty coffee across Latin America. Baristas train for months, often balancing full-time jobs with practice sessions. Their dedication pays off in events like this, where they connect with peers and refine their craft.

Spectators at the National Convention Center filled the seats, sampling coffees and learning from demonstrations. The venue’s modern facilities supported live streams, reaching audiences beyond Costa Rica.

As the event concluded, participants exchanged contacts and ideas, strengthening ties in the coffee community. Rodríguez lifted his trophy amid applause, signaling the end of a memorable week in San José.