How to Avoid Bad Coffee Shops While Traveling in Costa Rica

As we all probably know by now, Costa Rica produces some of the world’s best coffee, with its high-altitude farms yielding beans known for bright acidity and clean flavors. Yet travelers often stumble into shops that fall short, especially in tourist hubs like San José or beach towns where quality takes a backseat to convenience.

These spots can turn a simple caffeine fix into a disappointment. Here are clear signs that indicate you’re in a lackluster coffee shop, drawn from common pitfalls observed across our country.

First, check the cleanliness. A dirty floor, sticky tables, or unkempt restrooms signal neglect that likely extends to the coffee preparation. In Costa Rica, where humidity amplifies grime, good shops maintain spotless areas to match the care they put into their brews.

If equipment like grinders or espresso machines shows residue or buildup, that’s a red flag—unclean tools lead to off-tasting drinks contaminated by old grounds or oils.

Next, observe the staff. Baristas who seem disengaged or rushed often point to poor training or low morale. In a solid shop, workers handle orders with precision, tamping grounds evenly and pulling shots that produce consistent crema, the foam layer on espresso.

If your drink arrives with uneven crema or tastes watered down, the shop might use unfiltered water or inconsistent methods. Costa Rican coffee shines when brewed properly, but many tourist-oriented places cut corners, resulting in bland or weak cups that don’t reflect the nation’s robust harvests.

Pay attention to the beans themselves. Shops using artificially flavored varieties or pre-ground coffee stored in open bins compromise quality. Freshness matters in Costa Rica, where local roasters emphasize single-origin beans from regions like Tarrazú or Naranjo.

If the menu lacks details on origins or roast dates, or if the coffee tastes overly bitter from excessive roasting, you’re probably dealing with lower-grade stock meant to mask defects. Commercial blends in supermarkets can be decent for home use, but in cafes, they often indicate a focus on volume over taste.

The atmosphere offers clues too. An empty shop during peak morning hours suggests locals avoid it, favoring spots with steady crowds. In areas like La Fortuna or Manuel Antonio, tourist traps might buzz with visitors but lack repeat business from residents who know better.

If the vibe feels uninviting—perhaps with harsh lighting or no seating options—it detracts from the experience, turning coffee time into a rushed transaction.

Drink options reveal more. A limited menu without dairy alternatives or basic customizations shows a lack of adaptability. In Costa Rica, where plant-based choices grow in popularity, quality shops offer oat or almond milk without fuss. If your latte arrives incorrectly made or with artificial syrups dominating the flavor, that’s a sign of inattention to detail.

Pricing stands out as another indicator, particularly for tourists. Overinflated costs for basic drinks, especially in airports or souvenir-heavy zones, often accompany substandard quality. For instance, places near Juan Santamaría International Airport have drawn complaints for serving mediocre coffee at premium rates. Compare that to local roasters in markets like Alajuela, where affordable cups deliver authentic flavors without the markup.

Water quality plays a role that’s easy to overlook. Since coffee is mostly water, using tap sources without filtration can impart odd tastes, especially in regions with variable supply. Shops that brew with care use filtered water to let the beans’ notes come through clearly.

Traditional brewing methods provide another key sign. Costa Ricans have used the chorreador for over two centuries to make coffee at home and in simple cafes. This device consists of a wooden stand holding a cloth sock filter. Staff place the coffee into the sock, then slowly pour hot water heated to 195-205°F over it.

The process yields a clean, full-bodied cup that highlights the beans’ natural notes. If a shop skips such hands-on methods in favor of automated machines or instant mixes, it misses, in my opinion, the essence of our coffee culture.

Finally, taste the coffee itself. If it’s sour from under-extraction or scorched from over-heating, head elsewhere. Costa Rica’s best cafes produce balanced cups with hints of fruit or chocolate, not the flat profiles found in mass-produced setups.

Visitors can steer clear of these issues by seeking out specialty shops that roast on-site or partner with local farms. Look for places frequented by Ticos who demand high standards from their national staple. Apps for coffee enthusiasts can help locate hidden gems beyond the main strips.

By recognizing these signs, you avoid wasting time and money on underwhelming experiences. Costa Rica’s coffee scene rewards those who choose wisely, turning a daily ritual into a highlight of your trip.