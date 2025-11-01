No menu items!

Costa Rica’s PLP Confirms Campaign Continues as Feinzaig Recovers

Eliécer Feinzaig, PLP presidential candidate

Eliécer Feinzaig, presidential candidate and congressman for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), was discharged from San José’s Hospital Metropolitano on Friday, one week after a head-on collision in Palmares that killed his adviser, Ericka Benavides. Doctors reported stable progress following surgery, and Feinzaig will rest at home before returning to public activity.

In a message released by his team, Feinzaig thanked supporters and said he remains in good spirits under medical care. He also noted the ongoing recovery of the other two people injured in the crash, driver Fabián Cascante and truck driver Pablo Trigueros.

The PLP resumed campaign events Tuesday, with vice-presidential candidates Tania Molina and Gabriel Zamora leading activities while Feinzaig recovers. The party framed the move as a continuation of its work “for a Costa Rica without fear,” and confirmed the candidate remains on medical leave for several days.

The collision occurred the morning of Friday, on Route 1 near Buenos Aires de Palmares, Alajuela. Benavides died at the scene. Three others were transported to hospitals. Cascante, Feinzaig’s driver, was transferred by ground to Hospital México in delicate but stable condition. Trigueros, who was driving the truck, was also injured.

Investigators from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) described a preliminary sequence indicating the pickup carrying Feinzaig crossed into the oncoming lane before the impact with the truck. The inquiry remains open.

The Legislative Assembly honored Benavides this week with a tribute at the start of a plenary session, led by PLP faction leader Gilberto Campos, followed by a moment of silence. Colleagues and family gathered separately for a wake in San José.

Feinzaig underwent surgery over the weekend to repair a fractured sternum and had remained under observation until Friday’s discharge, according to party statements and hospital updates. He is expected to resume duties gradually before going full steam ahead.

Latest News from Costa Rica

