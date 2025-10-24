Costa Rica Politics Shaken by Fatal Crash with Eli Feinzaig

A head-on collision on the Bernardo Soto highway in Buenos Aires de Palmares, Alajuela, turned deadly Friday morning, killing Éricka Benavides, advisor to Congressman and presidential candidate Eli Feinzaig, and injuring three others, including Feinzaig himself.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. when the pickup truck carrying Feinzaig, Benavides, and their driver slammed into an oncoming white truck on Route 1. Witnesses described the pickup flipping several times after the impact, leaving the vehicle mangled. Feinzaig and his team were traveling from San José to San Carlos for media interviews and a podcast recording as part of his campaign schedule.

Benavides, 56, died at the scene. She had recently graduated from law school, joined the bar association, and beaten cancer. As a legislative advisor and candidate for deputy in San José for the 2026 elections, she left behind two children and a reputation for dedication.

Her son, Álvaro Artavia, remembered her as joyful and always ready to help others despite her own challenges. The Legislative Assembly issued a statement praising her professionalism and the positive impact she made on colleagues.

Feinzaig, leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), suffered minor injuries. Rescuers airlifted him from San Ramón to the Metropolitan Hospital in Santa Ana for checks. Medical Director León de Mezerville said Feinzaig stayed alert and in good spirits.

Tests showed no fractures or serious damage, but doctors kept him under observation. “He asked me to share that he is stable and nothing threatens his life,” de Mezerville told reporters. “We will watch him closely, but he plans to address everyone soon.”

The pickup’s driver faced the worst injuries. Red Cross official Luis Rodríguez Estrada reported head and chest trauma, spleen damage, and fractures to the hips and legs. He underwent surgery in critical condition, but quick response teams improved his odds. The truck driver also sustained severe leg injuries, with his cab crushed. Authorities classified him as critical and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Traffic police are investigating the cause, with early reports pointing to a possible lane invasion. The accident disrupted the busy route for hours as crews cleared the wreckage.

Politicians across parties sent condolences. President Rodrigo Chaves and Casa Presidencial wished Feinzaig a full recovery and offered prayers for Benavides’ family. Other presidential candidates and legislative factions echoed the sentiments, highlighting unity in tragedy.

In response, the PLP halted all campaign events indefinitely to mourn Benavides. The party called her a key collaborator and respected figure.

Road accidents remain a pressing issue in Costa Rica, with over 300 fatalities reported this year alone. This incident underscores the dangers on major highways like Route 1, often plagued by heavy traffic and steep grades.

Feinzaig, an economist and vocal critic of government policies, has gained traction in polls ahead of the 2026 vote. His party advocates for economic reforms and reduced bureaucracy.

The community in Palmares rallied to aid at the scene, with locals and passersby assisting until emergency services arrived. As investigations continue, families and supporters focus on healing and remembrance.