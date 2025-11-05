American Airlines Adds Daily Chicago Flight to Costa Rica

American Airlines has started a new daily flight between Juan Santamaría International Airport in San José and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The service began on Monday and runs through April 6, 2026, adding to the carrier’s network in Costa Rica.

This route builds on American’s existing connections from San José to five other U.S. cities: Dallas–Fort Worth, Miami, Charlotte, New York JFK, and Philadelphia. With the addition of Chicago, the airline now links to six major hubs. During high season, American plans to operate up to 99 weekly flights across the country, a 17 percent rise in capacity from previous levels.

Rafael Sánchez, the airline’s regional operations manager for Central America and the western Caribbean, highlighted the move. He said American takes pride in growing its presence in San José. The Chicago hub provides access to over 465 daily departures to more than 160 places worldwide, opening new travel options for passengers.

Airport officials share the enthusiasm. Ricardo Hernández, executive director of AERIS, which oversees Juan Santamaría, noted that the flight strengthens the airport’s position as a key link for Costa Rica’s air travel. He pointed out Chicago’s importance for both tourism and trade, predicting the direct connection will boost ties with the United States.

The flights use Boeing 737 aircraft that seat 172 people, with 16 spots in business class. From Liberia’s airport, American will run up to 43 weekly services, while San José gets 56. This setup meets rising demand for trips between the two nations.

Travelers from Costa Rica gain easier reach to the Midwest and beyond through Chicago. Business people and tourists alike stand to benefit from fewer stops and shorter times in the air. The route arrives as air traffic to Costa Rica grows, driven by interest in our beaches, wildlife, and eco-friendly spots.

American’s expansion shows confidence in the local market. More flights mean better access for visitors exploring national parks or attending meetings in San José. For locals, it simplifies trips to family or work in the U.S.

As the season progresses, the airline expects steady use of the service. Passengers should check schedules and book early to secure seats.