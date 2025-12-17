Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves lashed out at opposition lawmakers after Congress rejected a request to strip him of immunity, a step that could have opened the door to an investigation and possible removal from office. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal had asked legislators to lift Chaves’ protections so he could be investigated for allegedly using his office “illegitimately” to “favor a political program” ahead of the February 2026 presidential election.

The motion passed 35–21, but it fell short of the 38 votes required to remove immunity. Chaves praised the 21 lawmakers who voted against the measure as “patriots” and condemned the 35 who supported it as “filibusters,” adding, “may God forgive them.” He also accused his opponents of trying to “violate” institutions and “stain the Constitution and our laws” through the cases against him.

He argued that Costa Ricans would remember those who defended his immunity as being on the right side of history, while the rest would be forgotten once they left office.

It was the second time Chaves, 64, faced a congressional attempt to strip his immunity. In September, lawmakers also rejected a separate request tied to an alleged corruption case—an unprecedented scenario in Costa Rica, where no sitting president had previously faced a formal immunity-lifting process.

Chaves said Tuesday’s vote showed there are not enough “filibusters” in Congress to remove his immunity, “even though there are many.” Chaves remains in open conflict with leaders of the Supreme Court, the prosecutor’s office, Congress, and the electoral tribunal, which he accuses of sabotaging his reform agenda. The heads of those institutions, in turn, have accused him of authoritarian tendencies.

“It seems there are people who are burying themselves with the old, rotten leadership that brought us here,” he said.