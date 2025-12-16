No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica President Chaves Retains Immunity in Electoral Probe Vote

Costa Rica President Chaves Retains Immunity in Electoral Probe Vote

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves
(Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)

President Rodrigo Chaves sidestepped a potential removal from office for the second time this year when lawmakers turned down a bid to strip his immunity. The vote, held in a special session on Tuesday, centered on claims that he misused his position to push a political agenda before the February 2026 elections.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) pushed for the move, arguing Chaves acted improperly by favoring certain political efforts. Lawmakers needed 38 votes to approve it, but the tally came in at 35 in favor and 21 against. Congress leader Rodrigo Arias declared the outcome, stating no clear grounds existed to proceed against Chaves.

Debate in the chamber grew heated. Legislator Alejandra Larios pointed to evidence of public funds steering the electoral landscape, a direct breach of rules that bar presidents from partisan actions. On the other side, María Marta Carballo called the push an overreach that threatened fair governance.

Chaves, at 64, has faced mounting scrutiny but holds strong public support through his firm stance on security issues. He dismissed the effort as baseless theater orchestrated by rivals. “They keep trying, but the facts stand,” he said after the decision.

This marks the second failed attempt against him. Back in September, Congress blocked a similar request tied to corruption allegations, where prosecutors claimed he influenced a presidential contractor to funnel $32,000 to an associate for media guidance. That case could have gone to the Supreme Court, forcing his exit if proven.

Experts like University of Costa Rica’s Marvin Carvajal explain that a TSE conviction might have ended Chaves’s term or blocked his future roles in public life. Yet, with his presidency wrapping up in May 2026, observers doubted the opposition’s chances in a divided legislature. “The math didn’t add up,” one analyst noted, highlighting the tight timeline.

Tensions run high as elections approach, with right-leaning groups aiming to hold ground through candidates like ex-minister Laura Fernández. Chaves has sparred openly with judicial and legislative leaders, charging them with blocking his policies, while they counter that his approach edges toward overcontrol.

Outside voices weighed in too. U.S. Representative Mario Díaz-Balart, linked to former President Donald Trump, cautioned that ousting a leader so close to polls could undermine trust in the system. Despite these brushes with accountability, Chaves has dealt with past fallout. The World Bank barred him from roles there after findings of misconduct toward staff, prompting his public regret upon taking office.

The TSE accepted the congressional ruling, affirming respect for the separation of powers. As Costa Rica heads into a pivotal electoral cycle, this episode underscores the fragile balance between oversight and stability in a nation known for its steady democratic traditions. Chaves’s administration continues to prioritize crime reduction and economic measures, even as critics question his methods. With the immunity intact, he presses forward, undeterred by the political storms.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Welcomes More Tourists in November

Costa Rica saw a notable increase in tourist arrivals last month, providing a boost to an industry that has faced uneven performance throughout the...
Read more

Bukele and Elon Musk Bring Grok AI to El Salvador Public Schools

El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele and billionaire Elon Musk announced Thursday an “alliance” to use Grok, the artificial intelligence system of social network X,...
Read more

Roger Federer Returns to Australian Open for Star-Studded 2026 Launch Event

Tennis fans around the world got a surprise boost on Friday when Australian Open organizers announced that Roger Federer would make a triumphant return...
Read more

Cold Front Hits Costa Rica as IMN Warns of 80 km/h Winds and Rain

A fresh cold front pushes into Costa Rica today, bringing stronger winds and scattered rain across several regions. The National Meteorological Institute (IMN)...
Read more

Costa Rica Made BBC’s 2026 Best Destinations List

Costa Rica has earned a spot on the BBC's list of the 20 best places to travel in 2026. The recognition comes as the...
Read more

Influenza Variant Circulates in Costa Rica as Health Officials Urge Prevention

Health officials in Costa Rica have confirmed the presence of a new influenza A(H3N2) variant, subclade K, as cases of respiratory illnesses rise during...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support