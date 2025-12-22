Thousands of travelers face gridlock at the Peñas Blancas border crossing between Costa Rica and Nicaragua this holiday period, with migration offices overwhelmed by the return of Nicaraguans heading home for Christmas and New Year gatherings. The surge started early this December, as workers and families based in Costa Rica began their trips north.

By December 20, lines of buses, vans, cars and pedestrians stretched over 13 kilometers on both sides of the border, forcing many to wait hours or even overnight to complete migration procedures. Migration teams on the Nicaraguan side handle the bulk of the flow, but limited staff and detailed inspections of documents, visas and permits slow the process.

Only a handful of windows stay open at times, due to holiday absences and reduced schedules, even as volumes rise by 25 percent compared to regular months. Cargo trucks mix into the chaos, despite attempts to keep them separate from passenger traffic.

People in the queues endure harsh waits under direct sun or in the dark, carrying bags and managing restless groups. Families report struggles with young children and seniors, who find the heat and lack of shade hard to bear. No clear updates on progress add to the tension, leaving travelers guessing how long they must stand.

Truck operators face added hardships on the remote highway sections, where no nearby stops provide water or restrooms. Drivers describe the area as barren, with people handling needs roadside amid growing piles of waste. This turns short trips into extended stops, raising health and safety concerns.

Security forces from both countries patrol the zone to keep order and spot issues early. They check papers ahead of the counters to cut final wait times and watch for those needing extra help. Nicaragua added more personnel, opening up to 32 extra windows at peak borders, but the push at Peñas Blancas still falls short against the crowds.

The border runs from 6 a.m. to midnight, with some emergency support after hours, yet the setup limits how many pass through daily. Over a million people and thousands of trucks cross here yearly, making it Central America’s main land link, but the system buckles each December under the same pressures.

For locals, tourists and cross-border residents, these delays disrupt plans. Those traveling soon should start early, pack supplies like water and snacks, and prepare for flexible schedules. Peak days around December 25 and January 1 will likely see the worst backups.

This annual bottleneck points to ongoing gaps in setup and resources. Without expanded facilities, steady staffing or new paths like the proposed Conventillos route, the crossing will keep testing patience for transporters and families year after year.